‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans.

“This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”

“I’ll take any recommendations on fonts and color types as well because it’s new,” Weatherly added. In the caption, the actor simply listed the URL for his new website. On the site, it has dedicate tabs for the actor’s history, work, philanthropy, contact information and more.

“An award-winning actor, Michael is perhaps best known for his television roles, but his talents extend beyond acting,” reads his biography on the website. “Michael has directed for both film and television, as well as established his own production company, Solar Drive Productions. He is an accomplished musician who, in addition to singing, plays multiple instruments.”

This news comes on the heels of Weatherly’s show ending its six-season run. With this news, Weatherly may be hinting at expanding his creative horizons. Perhaps, he’ll even answer the fan demand for him to make a return to NCIS.

Michael Weatherly on Ending Bull

The star opened up about the process behind ending Bull. According to Weatherly, it was a creative decision. He shared a statement addressed to fans on his Twitter account.

“Hello, all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” said Weatherly. “It has been an honor to work with the talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

Additionally, CBS issued their own statement regarding the end of Bull.

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” it read. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast […] the incredible creative team[…] and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

New episodes of Bull continue to air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. eastern on CBS.