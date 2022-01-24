‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Shows ‘Side Effects’ of ‘Shooting at a Prison’

Bull actor Michael Weatherly posted a humorous behind-the-scenes look at filming on location for an upcoming episode.

“Shooting at a prison can have certain side effects…” tweeted Weatherly. In the accompanying video, the NCIS alum is riding out of a prison complex in a car. He then said: “I’m making a run for it.”

After a six-season run, CBS canceled Bull. Though the series suffered from both falling ratings and controversy, Weatherly assured fans that the show is ending on his terms. Though CBS bills Bull as one of the network’s highest-rated shows, its ratings went down each subsequent season. When it first premiered, Bull averaged on 11 million viewers. Throughout the current season, this number hit a new low of 4.2 million.

In 2018, Weatherly found himself at the center of a scandal. After being fired from a six-season contract, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku came forward with sexual assault allegations against Weatherly. She ultimately received a settlement of $9.5 million after accusing the star of sexual assault. Both showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and cast member Freddy Rodriguez exited the series as a result of an “internal investigation.”

Weatherly Addresses Cancellation of Bull

Even so, fans of the series were disappointed to see it end. Following the announcement, Weatherly addressed his audience directly via Twitter. According to the actor, Bull is ending for creative reasons.

“Hello, all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” said Weatherly. “It has been an honor to work with the talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” he continued. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast […] the incredible creative team[…] and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

While the details of the investigation are unknown, Weatherly and the network appear to be on good terms. In fact, rumors are hinting towards the actor returning to NCIS. Bull airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. eastern on CBS, and the series returned from its midseason hiatus on Jan. 6th.