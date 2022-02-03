Burt Reynolds’ 1977 Firebird, Like the One From ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ Sells for Massive Price

Burt Reynolds was all kinds of sexy driving a black and gold Trans Am for Smokey in the Bandit. Talk about your sweet, sweet ride.

But there’s a reason Reynold’s Bandit needed a fast car. His ride had to zoom away from the cops and run interference for Jerry Reed’s Cledus, aka The Snowman. The two bootleggers needed to get 400 cases of Coors from Texas to Georgia without Buford T. Justice catching them.

It’s 2022, so why are we bringing up the car Reynolds drove in Smokey in the Bandit? Well, Reynolds’ personal Firebird Trans Am recently went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale 2022. And it fetched a mighty high price. A classic car enthusiast paid $500,000 for the car. Back in 1977, it sold for $8,000.

Car Sold at Auction Was Gift to Reynolds After Smokey and the Bandit

As TMZ.com noted, this wasn’t the same car Reynolds drove in Smokey and the Bandit. Rather, this black Trans Am was a gift to Reynolds after the movie enjoyed such stunning success. It was second in the box office for 1977. Only Star Wars put up better numbers.

Sally Field, who played a runaway bride, was Bandit’s love interest. In real life, Reynolds and Field started dating after Smokey and the Bandit. Reynolds, who died in 2018, often said Field probably was the love of his life.

Jackie Gleason also starred in Smokey and the Bandit as the fabulous Buford T. Justice. He often told his son there was no way he came from “his loins.”

Smokey and the Bandit also made a CB radio a must-have accessory for any car. Plus, the movie featured these classic bits of dialogue:

Bandit, via the CB, is looking for Buford: “This is Bandit Darville talkin.” Buford answers “where are you, you sumb****?”

“Before I tell you where I am, sheriff, there’s just one thing I wanna say,” Bandit proclaims. “You must be part coon dog, ’cause I’ve been chased by the best of them, and son, you make ’em look like they’re all runnin’ in slow motion. I just wanna say that.”

That pleased Buford. “Well, thank you, Mr. Bandit. And as the pursuer, may I say you’re the godd***edest pursu-ee I’ve ever pursued. Now that the mutual bulls*** is over, WHERE ARE YOU, YOU SUMB****?”

Believe It or Not, There Were Lots of Cars More Expensive Than Trans Am

Now, back to the classic car. The Trans Am that was sold at auction also featured Reynolds autograph inside the glove box. We’re hoping it was written in gold ink to match the firebird on the hood of the Trans Am.

The nine-day Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 was a must-see event. The company listed these celebrities as guests: Pitbull, Tim Allen, Renee Zellweger, John Paul DeJoria and Cody Walker. Former Vice President Dan Quayle was in attendance, as were athletes DeAndre Hopkins, Bubba Watson and Richie Incognito.

The Smokey and the Bandit car, even with a $500,000 bid, wasn’t the most expensive car in the auction. That honor belonged to a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, which sold for $1,980,000.

And the Trans Am also wasn’t the most expensive one from the Smokey and the Bandit collection. The one used to promote the movie sold for $550,000 in 2016.