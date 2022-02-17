burt-reynolds-experienced-several-injuries-throughout-his-life

Burt Reynolds was a legendary actor who experienced a wealth of roles throughout his professional career. As it turns out, he also wasn’t a stranger to injuries, suffering numerous ones while acting.

When someone mentions Burt Reynolds, you likely think of Smokey and the Bandit and Deliverance. However, you may begin remembering him for the injuries he sustained. On top of a knee injury while playing college football, Reynolds got hurt while filming Deliverance and had a notable one occur in 1984 involving a chair.

Motorious reports one of Burt Reynolds’ most significant injuries came in college. He attended college through a football scholarship but injured his knee. This prevented him from playing and even forfeiting his scholarship because he didn’t want to feel like a “leach.” A surgery helped his knee and resulted in him playing again, but soon after, he was involved in a car crash which put him in the hospital.

Another huge injury came while filming Deliverance. Reynolds wanted to do all of his stunts, which the director was apprehensive about. One scene saw Reynolds falling off a waterfall, which they originally intended to have a dummy do. Once he saw the footage, Reynolds said “it looks like a dummy going off the falls,” so he insisted he does it himself. He did, which led to him shattering his tailbone and pain he felt the rest of his life.

The most devastating injury though probably came in 1984. A scene had Reynolds being hit in the face with a breakaway chair. You can probably guess, but the chair that hit him was, in fact, not breakable. The only thing that broke was Burt’s jaw, which shattered it and needed surgery.

Tom Holland had to Perform an Incredibly Challenging Stunt in ‘Uncharted’

Actors opting to do their own stunts isn’t something out of the ordinary, but with newer movies being more cinematic, things can get crazy. In fact, Tom Holland said he had to perform an especially challenging stunt while filming Uncharted.

Being Spider-Man for quite a few movies now, you would think Tom Holland would be accustomed to demanding stunts. Nonetheless, while speaking to Cinemablend, he said one Uncharted stunt was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

“The plane sequence from this movie is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Holland shared. “Just months of hard work, hanging off of these boxes, being pushed and thrown and dragged by wires, and smashed into boxes and falling off of boxes, losing your grip. All of us tore our hands up… you’re hanging on to these ropes, and it gets to a point where you just can’t hang on anymore. You’re trying to! And you let go, and you cut your hands up. We had bangs and bruises and tears all over the place.”