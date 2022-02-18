Burt Reynolds Once Helped a Childhood Friend Early in Life

Legendary actor Burt Reynolds once helped a childhood friend, but the two men died months apart after their strained friendship never healed.

According to Motoroius, Reynolds met Jimmy Hooks when the two attended junior high school together. From that point on, the two were best friends. Hooks lived in an abusive situation, and the Reynolds family took Jimmy in.

The young man soon adopted the Reynolds’ last name, and the men stayed close until becoming estranged.

Hooks Reynolds became a stuntman with Burt’s help. The stuntman even worked with his brother in movies like “Cop and 1/2,” “Stroker Ace” and “Sharkey’s Machine.”

Burt Reynolds Friend Dies Months After Star Died

Jimmy Hooks Reynolds died six months after his actor brother died.

According to RadarOnline, the 83-year-old man died on March 15, 2019, in Hollywood, Fla. Medical officials did not order an autopsy.

The man suffered a heart attack, and the Reynolds family thought Jimmy died of a “broken heart” after being left out of his brother’s funeral.

Burt’s ex-wife, Loni Anderson, said that Jimmy’s widow said the stunt performer “never recovered” from the funeral snub.

When Burt Reynolds died, the brother had knee surgery and hurt his hip. One Pop Culture source said the man “died in his wife’s arms.” The source continued, saying Jimmy Reynolds “was so loved and will be missed.”

When family members held a private Burt Reynolds memorial, they left Jimmy out of the service. Maria Reynolds told Radar Online that her husband was “so sad and upset he couldn’t say goodbye alongside his family.”

The stuntman’s widow recounted Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderon’s divorce and her late husband’s role in it. Maria Reynolds said that Anderson blamed Jimmy Reynolds for not protecting her during the abuse.

Maria Reynolds also said her husband had deep regrets for not speaking up sooner.

“Jimmy knew all Burt’s secrets, but that doesn’t mean he agreed with him or accepted all of it,” Maria told Radar Online at the time.

According to the website Nicki Swift, Burt Reynolds cited Maria Reynolds in his estrangement from his brother.

In his memoir, “But Enough About Me,” Burt Reynolds said his brother’s wife “wasn’t crazy about me.” The legendary actor recounted that Maria Reynolds thought he should have helped his brother financially more. Burt Reynolds said, “but I’d already helped him a lot, and there came a time when I thought he should strike out on his own.”

Did Burt Reynolds Snub His Son In The Will

The answer is no. Burt Reynolds omitted his son, Quinton, through the legal jargon, in the will. But Fox News said that the will writing meant he’d still take care of his son through the actor’s trust.

The son, who worked as a camera assistant in Hollywood, was Burt Reynolds’s “greatest achievement.” The actor called his son “a wonderful young man.”