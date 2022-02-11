Burt Reynolds Opened Up About How Much Fun He Had Filming ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ in Georgia

The 1977 Burt Reynolds and Sally Field film, Smokey and the Bandit is one of Reynolds’ most memorable films. Smokey and the Bandit was such a big commercial – and critical – success that it even spawned two sequels. One of which saw the return of Reynolds in his role as Bandit. The film certainly made an impact on pop culture, making it an iconic hit, even to this day. And, notes Burt Reynolds in a 2016 interview, it was one of the best times he has had while filming a movie.

In fact, the movie star discussed worrying slightly that the fun he had while filming in Georgia may hurt the overall product. A sort of “if you’re having too much fun during filming, the movie will turn out lousy,” Reynolds explains. Thankfully, though, this was not the case!

“I thought, This is just too damn much fun,” Burt Reynolds recalls of his time filming Smokey and the Bandit in Georgia.

“There’s got to be a bad ending to it,” the iconic movie star adds in the 2016 conversation with Cowboys & Indians. “Yet, the movie made a fortune.”

Fun On the ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Set Made Some Execs A Little Nervous!

Burt Reynolds goes on to note that the studio behind the hit 1977 film classic wasn’t loving the good time Reynolds and the rest of the cast and crew were having on the movie set. And, the star notes, the pressure was on while on the Smokey and the Bandit set.

“We were under pressure from the suits at the studio,” the former Gunsmoke star remembers in the July 2016 conversation.

“They knew we were having a great time,” Reynolds adds. “And they weren’t too thrilled about that.”

But, the actor says, that did not slow down the perfection that was to become Smokey and the Bandit. In fact, notes Reynolds, the film’s director, Hal Needham got some high praise once the film was released.

“What’s wonderful though — what’s shocking, really — is that after [Lawrence of Arabia director] David Lean saw it, he told Hal what everybody told him: what a great filmmaker he is,” Burt Reynolds remembers. “He said, ‘I love Smokey and the Bandit.'”

Even the legendary filmmaker – the mind behind some great works such as 2001: A Space Odyssey; Clockwork Orange; Eyes Wide Shut; and Citizen Kane – Orson Welles loved the iconic action/comedy film. As did another major film icon, Alfred Hitchock. Hitchcock, of course, is the man who gave us films such as Psycho; The Birds; and Dial M. For Murder.

“It was one of Orson’s favorite films,” Burt Reynolds recalls in the 2016 interview.

“Alfred Hitchcock told me he liked it, too,” the movie star adds.