Buster Keaton Biopic Reportedly in the Works

Buster Keaton was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the silent screen era. Now a biopic about the actor’s life is supposedly in the works.

His work influenced many actors and comedians over the decades. What is so interesting about Buster Keaton and his work? Let’s find out more about this project with some help from ScreenRant.

Director James Mangold is the one reportedly working on the flick. If his name sounds familiar, then he has films in his back pocket like 3:10 To Yuma and an X-Men spinoff The Wolverine. Of course, Mangold followed that up with the Oscar-nominated Logan in 2017. That film was followed by Mangold’s 2019 historical drama and Best Picture nominee Ford v Ferrari.

According to an article from Deadline, Mangold will oversee this biopic about Buster Keaton for Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. This movie reportedly will follow Keaton, a filmmaker and an actor who did elaborate stunt-filled comedies.

When watching them, one might be stunned to believe how much they defy belief and push limits of safety. Among the Keaton film repertoire are The General and Sherlock Jr. Now, apparently the film will have some basis from a biographical book. It is titled Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase by Marion Meade.

The director does have some work in the historical biopic world thanks to Walk the Line. Obviously, that biopic starred Joaquin Phoenix as the legendary Johnny Cash.

But the director is working right now on Indiana Jones 5, another movie in this famed franchise, that stars Harrison Ford. That movie is almost close to the finish line.

Now that will allow Mangold freedom to start moving forward on the Buster Keaton movie. How about some more background on the movie’s focal point. According to IMDb, Joseph Frank Keaton was born on October 4, 1895, in Piqua, Kansas, to Joe Keaton and Myra Keaton.

The young boy’s parents were Vaudevillian comedians. It definitely gave Buster an interesting youth. Also, in their earliest days on stage, the Keatons traveled with a medicine show that included illusionist Harry Houdini.

Keaton himself verified the origin of his nickname “Buster”. Houdini gave it to him. At 3 years old, Buster falls down a flight of stairs. He gets picked up by Houdini. He told Joe Keaton that the fall was “a buster.”