‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’: Take a Look at Real Inspiration Behind Iconic Movie

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid closed the Wild West like a book. The two, along with their gang, the Wild Bunch, are some of the most renowned outlaws in the history of the west. Butch Cassidy, born to Mormon parents, began as a rancher and horseman as a boy, but quickly fell into the outlaw lifestyle and left home. His first big exploit was robbing the Telluride Bank in 1889. From there, he began his life as an outlaw, constantly on the run.

In between the bank job and his time with the Wild Bunch, Butch Cassidy spent his time as a rancher and a cattle rustler. Eventually, big cattlemen and land barons wanted him out of the picture; they set him up to buy stolen horses, and he was wrongfully jailed for horse theft.

His prison time turned him bitter, but even so, he remained charming and enigmatic. Now, though, he was determined to become a well-known outlaw. From here, he put together the Wild Bunch. The gang aimed to strike at those in power, men who abused their power, and the establishment which had sent him to prison.

Harry Longabaugh, also known as the Sundance Kid, was born in Pennsylvania and read books about the West growing up. He ran away from home as a teenager and became a cowboy, a horseman, and an excellent marksman. He spent some time in the Crook County Jail in Sundance, Wyoming, which earned him his nickname.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: Social Bandits

Scholars have called Butch Cassidy and his Wild Bunch “social bandits,” which means they were robbing and stealing in the best interest of the “little guy.” They stole from big corporations, greedy businessmen, and cattle barons. Butch Cassidy was incredibly likable and personable, and he became something of a folk hero. Although, in truth, he robbed from the wealthy to support the Wild Bunch. Although he was generous, he wasn’t that much of a Robin Hood figure.

The Wild Bunch was best at train robberies. They were so good, that the Union Pacific railroad hired their own lawmen to guard their trains. They hired private detectives as well, specifically the Pinkertons, to protect their assets from the Wild Bunch.

But, civilization began closing in on the Wild West, and Butch Cassidy knew the Wild Bunch’s time was ending. They were being hunted by the railroad and the Pinkertons, so Cassidy thought about South America. Cassidy staged a few robberies in 1900 to pay the way to Argentina, where the cattle business was growing. Yet, this plan was the beginning of the downfall of the Wild Bunch.

The End of the Wild Bunch

The Wild Bunch went into Fort Worth and spent their ill-gotten money; drinks, women, fine clothes. They then decided to take a group photo: Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, Harvey Logan, Ben Kilpatrick, and Bill Carver. The photographer was so pleased with his own work that he displayed the photo, and a lawman saw it in the window. The Pinkertons finally had photo likenesses of the Wild Bunch.

Cassidy and Sundance had to go to South America now. They set up their own ranch in 1901, and lived straight for several years raising cattle. But Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were outlaws to the core. They needed money, but the Pinkertons were closing in on them. They mostly hit the payroll trains of mining companies. In 1908, they executed what is allegedly their last heist.

Butch and Sundance held up a payroll wagon in Bolivia. When they got to a tiny town in the mountains, the town constable recognized the mule they had as a mule from his friend’s wagon. Butch and Sundance had held them up earlier, and took the mule. The constable alerted the Bolivian cavalry, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid died there in a shootout in Bolivia. Apparently, after Sundance was shot down by the cavalry, Cassidy died by his own hand; out of ammunition, and out of luck.

But Did Butch and Sundance Really Die Then?

Apparently, this is just one version of the story. Scholars have studied the story of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid and found that many American outlaws were doing the same things that Butch and Sundance were doing. So, there’s no official record that they died in Bolivia, only the rumors.

This rumor ties into the ending of the film, as you never see Butch and Sundance pumped full of bullet holes. The image freezes and goes sepia-toned. This gives us hope that they didn’t really die, and preserves the myth in fiction that they lived on.