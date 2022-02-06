‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Almost Featured an Alternate Ending: Why It Didn’t Happen

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” is a time-honored Western classic. But, did you know it actually had an alternate ending that was so far removed from the vision of the film that it was scrapped?

In the now iconic, beloved ending to the film, Butch and Sundance charge into a firefight. The frame freezes, numerous shots ring out, and the frame fades to sepia tone. It gives the illusion of leaving things up to interpretation. Sure we hear the barrage of gunfire, but we don’t see the bodies. So, we can leave the theater imagining that Butch and Sundance miraculously get out of things okay.

But, what about the ending that wasn’t? What was originally supposed to happen at the end of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”?

Apparently, the ending was supposed to show Butch and Sundance being killed; they were allegedly going to show our titular rapscallions pumped full of bullet holes. We spent the whole movie rooting for these guys, we love them, they’re goofy and fun-loving; for us to then see them mowed down would be a devastating end.

It would work if the movie was billed as a tragedy. But it is at its core a light-hearted crime Western. We’ve got two guys on the run, a caring male friendship, and that delicious banter from Redford and Newman. It’s a romp, essentially, and killing them off completely at the end would have totally ruined the film.

The ending definitely leaves a little light at the end of the tunnel for audiences. The command of comedy and positivity is everything in this film; Butch and Sundance do bad things, but we love them because of the light-hearted veil over this movie.

‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ TV Show in the Works

There’s allegedly a “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” television show on the horizon from Stone Village Television, the production company responsible for last year’s “Station 11.”

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell, of Stone Village, won the rights to “Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw” by Charles Leerhsen. From that, they’re developing the television show, focusing on Butch and Sundance’s time in South America.

Leerhsen told the Hollywood Reporter in October, “Scott is drawn to the fact that there’s so much untapped drama and romance in the true tale — as well as a mind-blowing finale that the Hollywood of 50-something years ago felt it just couldn’t handle.”

It’s my assumption that the future TV show could be more of a drama than the 1969 movie was. It could even feature that devastating scrapped ending. As of now, there’s no news about the future of the project.