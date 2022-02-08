‘Caddyshack 2’: Here’s Why Bill Murray Didn’t Return for the Sequel

The 1980s iconic film Caddyshack certainly had quite an amazing ensemble cast. The hit film featured some massively big names such as Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, and Bill Murray. And, audiences loved it; making the raunchy and irreverent golf course and country club film an incredibly high-grossing hit. However, when the sequel, Caddyshack 2 was developed eight years later, Bill Murray declined to reprise his role as country club groundskeeper Carl Spackler.

The original Caddyshack follows the happenings at a stuffy golf and country club from the point of view of teenager Danny Noonan (Michael O’Keefe). Danny Noonan works at the country club as a caddy on the Bushwood golf course. Of course, the hit 1980s film is full of plenty of teenage shenanigans. That’s a must for any 1980s iconic comedy classic, right?

‘Caddyshack’ Boasts A Star-Studded Cast

Balancing out the star-studded cast are some major players with storylines crisscrossing throughout the film. Rodney Dangerfield portrays a wealthy and brazen country club member named Al Czervik. Czervik is focused on finding a good time wherever he can. Joining Dangerfield in the star-studded cast are Saturday Night Live alums Chevy Chase and Bill Murray.

In the film, Chevy Chase portrays another Bushwood Country Club member, Ty Webb. Now, Chase’s Webb is decidedly much more “normal” as compared to Dangerfield’s wild antics. However, Chevy Chase lends his iconic brand of silliness to the raunchy comedy. Bill Murray’s character shows up amid the country club antics as his role in the film as groundskeeper Carl Spackler has one specific goal…take down the mischievous gopher who has set up his home underneath the course. Clearly, longtime comedians Chevy Chase and Bill Murray were key to this casting. So, why did Murray declined to reprise his role as Carl Spackler in the Caddyshack sequel nearly a decade later?

“You know, Caddyshack was a great thing,” Bill Murray tells geoffshackelford.com of the hit 1980s film in a 2006 interview.

“There were some extraordinary people in it, Ted Knight, Rodney Dangerfield, the guy who played the bishop, these are people who have passed away,” the longtime actor and comedian continues.

“They were great people, great actors and lots of fun,” Murray explains. “And it was an unusual thing.”

These points, Murray says, speak to how unnecessary it was that the original film begets the sequel.

“Can’t you be happy with having seen it and watched it?” the actor asks.

Caddyshack 2 returns to the Bushwood Country Club, this time in 1988. Sure, not all of the original Caddyshack cast members reprised their roles in the film. However, Caddyshack 2 does still boast a pretty impressive cast. The 1988 sequel features another Saturday Night Live alum and longtime comedian Dan Aykroyd. Also joining the cast in Caddyshack 2 are Robert Stack, Jackie Mason, and Jonathan Silverman.