‘Call Me Kat’ Star Mayim Bialik Reveals Cast Learned About Leslie Jordan’s Death Together on Set

Mayim Bialik of FOX’s Call Me Kat says the cast was all together to work when they learned of Leslie Jordan’s death. Bialik said the cast and crew were “waiting” for Jordan to arrive for work that day. But they learned that Jordan died at 67 years old after suffering a “sudden cardiac dysfunction.” He was driving to the studio but crashed his car into a building in Los Angeles on Oct.. 24, 2022.

“It was a sudden thing. We were all at work and waiting for him to show up at work, so it was very, very, very complicated to have the whole crew there and the whole cast,” Bialik said during a Tuesday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “You know, we were a family.”

Bialik explained that Call Me Kat‘s cast was a tight-knit team because the series was “one of the first shows back” after COVID-19 lockdowns. “We kind of became this little COVID unit,” Mayim Bialik recalled. “We were often the only people that we were interacting with outside of whoever was in our homes so we were all very close.

Mayim Bialik of ‘Call Me Kat’ Says People Knew Leslie Jordan as Jordan, Not Necessarily As Character Phil

“People knew Leslie Jordan as Leslie Jordan; not necessarily just as the character that he played on our show,” Bialik said. ‘He’s been in people’s lives and, especially during COVID, he was in people’s Instagram feeds and a lot of people really formed a real connection with him and he loved that. He loved being approachable. He loved being loved.”

The series honored Jordan in a January episode by having his character, Phil, move to Tahiti with his new husband. At the end, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, and Swoosie Kurtz broke the fourth wall and spoke directly to the audience. What we’ve done here is given Phil a happy ending. What we’re really doing is mourning the loss of our dear friend, Leslie Jordan,” Bialik said at the time, Entertainment Weekly reports. “He is irreplaceable. We will miss him very much. Love, light, Leslie.”

“When he passed, we all — it’s rare to find a group of people so unanimous about something so quickly and we all just said, ‘We want him to live forever,'” Mayim Bialik told host Jennifer Hudson. “We all kind of felt like this is a really hard thing to do. There’s no right way to do it, but our showrunners, Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari, they really kind of ushered us through it but it was very emotional to decide how do you grieve also while having to act as people grieving?”