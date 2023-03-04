Once-retired actress Cameron Diaz says she’s “having a blast” filming her new Netflix movie, aptly titled Back in Action, which marks her first return to film in nearly a decade.

A source close to Diaz, 50, said she began filming in London at the beginning of February with co-star Jamie Foxx.

“Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks,” the source said. “She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited.”

“Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming,” the source added. “It hasn’t bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support.”

Diaz and Foxx previously worked together on 1999’s Any Given Sunday, the stylized professional football drama, as well as more recent projects. The source said the actors’ friendship goes way back and their chemistry is real.

“Everyone loves working with them,” the source said. “They are both incredibly hard working and never complain. Cameron is a sweetheart on the set. She is super chill and down to earth.”

“She keeps telling the crew that she is just so excited to film again,” a second source added, as well.

Cameron Diaz married musician Benji Madden in 2015

Diaz’s last credited role came in 2014’s much maligned Annie remake, where she starred as Miss Hannigan. She announced her role in Back in Action and her return to movies in June 2022 during a cheeky call with Tom Brady and Foxx, whom also co-starred in Annie with Diaz.

“When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it,” the source said.

Londoners have reported Diaz sightings all over town in the past month. One such sighting came during a speedboat scene for a night shot on the River Thames. And as for how Foxx convinced Diaz to ditch retirement and try her hand at acting again? Foxx said his pitch was simple.

“So it was literally, ‘Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!’ And I think that’s what brought her to it,” Foxx said in an interview in August 2022.

Although Diaz famously stepped away from acting in 2014, she hinted a few times that she would return one day.

“I feel really resolved. I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved,” Diaz said in October 2020. “I haven’t made a movie since 2014. It’s been a long time, it’s been seven years or six years since I made a film. Girl, I am okay with that.

“There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘I gotta get in front of a camera!’ I don’t feel that way — and that’s not to say I won’t some day. But I’m really resolved at where I’m at right now.”