Canada is honoring Betty White in a beautiful way.

The Canadian side of Niagara Falls will pay tribute to the late Golden Girl. The mayor of Niagara Falls Jim Diodati tweeted about their special homage to White on January 17th, her 100th birthday.

“The Falls will be illuminated in white from 7:30-7:45 PM in memory of @BettyMWhite on Monday, January 17th – which would have been her 100th birthday. RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls,” he tweeted.

The falls will illuminate white in honor of her last name. For those who plan on attending in person, there are new updates. Due to inclimate weather conditions, the front facing public facilities will be temporarily closed, including the Table Rock Centre. All of the City of Niagara Falls transit conventional, Chair A Van specialized, and regional bus services have been suspended due to the weather.

See the announcement, below.

The Falls will be illuminated in white from 7:30-7:45 PM in memory of @BettyMWhite on Monday, January 17th – which would have been her 100th birthday. RIP to one of our #GoldenGirls…sending love from @NiagaraFalls. pic.twitter.com/mwvK4NyBbM — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) January 16, 2022

Betty White ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Memories

Aside from The Golden Girls, Betty White was most well known for her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Joyce Bulifant portrayed Marie Slaughter, wife of the newsman Murray Slaughter (Gavin MacLeod). White played the role of the sweet homemaker Sue Ann Nivens on the show. The two became fast friends while working together on set. Bulifant recently spoke out about her late friend and some of their favorite memories together.

“She brought her own wonderful sense of humor to that role,” Bulifant told Fox News. “She made Sue Ann flirtatious and deliciously fun for everyone, she was able to make innuendos without being salacious, she certainly had a gift.”

“We were together on set, but also on game shows too,” she added. The two appeared on various games shows and ended up working together on other television projects over the years. “We appeared on ‘Match Game,’ and I sat in the same seat that she did to keep it warm for her until she came back. I just remember her being so warm, joyful, and welcoming to me. She was always so kind, not just to me, but to everyone she met.”

Bulifant then revealed the one aspect that she loved about Betty White the most.

“One thing I loved about her is that she gave me permission to tell naughty jokes,” she gushed. “She said that whenever I told her naughty jokes, it sounded like a nursery rhyme. So that gave me permission.” It’s no wonder the two comedic actors were friends with their sweet dispositions and sense of humor.