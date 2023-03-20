Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier Admit ‘Full House’ Cast ‘Bickers’ Like Real Family, but Always Sticks Together

When Full House premiered in 1987, Candace Cameron Bure was just 11 years old, and on-screen sis Jodie Sweetin only 5. So really, even though they were coworkers, they grew up together like real siblings. And since no family can escape occasional disagreements, it’s no surprise that the “sisters” continue to ruffle each other’s feathers once in a while.

Late last year, though, Bure’s controversial comments about “traditional marriage” in Christmas movies seemingly pushed Sweetin past her comfort zone. Bure told the Wall Street Journal that she thought her new television network, GAF, would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its holiday programming. Sweetin responded in kind, calling her fictional big sis “rude and hurtful.” And then, as is commonplace today, Bure allegedly unfollowed Sweetin on social media, leading many to speculate that the beef would lead to an awkward “family” reunion whenever the pair reunited for anything Full House related.

Fast forward to this past weekend at 90s Con, where some of the Full House cast reunited to celebrate the media of the era. There, Bure and her TV “uncle” Dave Coulier threw cold water on the drama, insisting that family “bickers” from time to time. Speaking to ET, Bure emphasized that nothing could ever come between any of the Full House cast, saying: “When we say we’re family, we mean it. I mean, we’re family to the core. We’re each other’s ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us.”

Coulier added, “And we bicker, and we say stuff to each other, just like family.”

“The love’s always there,” Bure assured.

Full House originally debuted in 1987

Apparently big family group texts are just one way the group stays connected into 2023.

“We text each other a lot and stay connected, but I think it was Bob’s (Saget) memorial,” Coulier said of the last time the whole group was together. “For all of us together.”

Bure added, “But Dave doesn’t live in California anymore. So, we all see each other more often than we get to see Dave. But we were all together at Jodie’s wedding. And Andrea (Barber) and I, we just kinda hang out all the time. I was with John (Stamos) and Lori (Loughlin) , just last month. We had a dinner with Kelly (Rizzo).”

So why does everyone stay connected after all these years? According to Coulier and Bure, it boils down to chemistry.

“I think you either just have that chemistry or you don’t, and we had that from day one,” Coulier said. “We just all bonded.”

He also said, “I knew Bob from the stand-up days, so we were already friends. I met Bob when I was 18 years old at a club in Detroit. John and I became instant buddies. And the kids…”

Bure interrupted, “And you guys were amazing grown adults that were very welcoming to embrace us as kids and hang out. Dave took me to the circus when I was 12. He took me to my first hockey game. And this is all off the set. So, they were just like real uncles, real dads, real friends. And that just built over time.”