Candace Cameron Bure Pens Emotional Tribute To Bob Saget: ‘There Will Never Be Another Like You’

Candace Cameron Bure is one of many Full House stars mourning the death of their former co-star and family member, Bob Saget.

In the most recent post to her Instagram, the 45-year-old actress shared a photo of the two of them embraced. Some of her caption reads: “Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years, and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh, and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before.”

Fans were ready to express condolences to one of their favorite childhood actresses. One fan wrote, “I’m so sorry Candace! My heart breaks for you and everyone close to him.”

According to IMDb, this sitcom’s synopsis reads, “A widowed broadcaster raises his three daughters with assistance from his rock’n’roll brother-in-law and his madcap best friend.”

As fans of Full House know, Candace Owen played spent eight seasons on the show playing Donna Jo “D.J.” Tanner. She played the oldest daughter of Saget’s character, Danny Tanner. He’s even been called “America’s Dad” for his years on the show. We can only imagine the bond these two shared after acting together for eight years.

Candace Cameron Bure Had a Close Relationship With Bob Saget

Soon after hearing the news of her TV father’s death, Candace Cameron tweeted a heartfelt response. “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Saget shared his TV daughter’s love for him. Back in on the Today show in 2019, he expressed the connection he shared with them all. After all, Saget was a real-life father of three himself. “I’m so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were … like my girls — like my own daughters.”

He also personally praised on-screen daughter, Jodie Sweetin. “I couldn’t be prouder than if I was your own dad. And I love you.”

The cast of the iconic family show reportedly had a group chat going on. Can you believe it, Outsiders? After nearly 27 years, the cast remains close.