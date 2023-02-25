Candace Cameron Bure Stays True to Her Faith in New Movie Despite ‘Bigot’ Accusations

Candace Cameron Bure hopes her new faith-based movie Jesus Revolution will turn viewers to Christianity, especially its tenets of traditionalism.

The Full House alum, now 46, routinely faces criticism for her faith from an entertainment business that largely shies away from Christianity. Angry, anti-religious social media commenters often label her a bigot for her traditional, heterosexual marriage views. But the persistent criticism doesn’t keep Bure from holding true to her beliefs and praising success where she, herself, sees it.

Sharing a trailer for the film on her Instagram, Bure wrote: “@jesusrevolutionmovie hits theaters THIS FRIDAY, February 24th which means if you didn’t have any weekend plans, now you do! Ultimately I pray this movie is used for His glory. [I pray] for people to hear the gospel and turn to Jesus.”

The Kelsey Grammer-led film documents the story of real-life hippie preacher Lonnie Frisbee, who made waves for his non-traditional approach to traditional subject matter.

Bure’s most recent criticism came as a result of an interview she gave to The Wall Street Journal. In it, she noted that her new TV network, Great American Family, planned to only feature stories of heterosexual couples. Bure’s previous employer, the Hallmark Channel, sometimes featured gay couples in leading roles or storlyines.

Candace Cameron Bure and her Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin no longer talk because of their religious differences

Bure also explained that she wanted “to tell stories that have more meaning'” in her new role with the Great American Family network. If you haven’t heard of the network before, GAC began in 1995, and originally played country music (Great American Country). In April 2022, Bure announced her move from Hallmark to GAC, stating that the new network is “a better fit for [her] brand.”

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family,” she announced. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

She also directly commented on Hallmark Channel and its decision to tell gay stories. The remarks drew accusations of bigotry from the gay communities.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure explained. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

In a podcast interview with Julia Jeffress Sadler, Bure also touched on cancel culture, a subject she obviously deals with a lot.

“Cancel culture is real and difficult,” Bure said on the podcast. “And It’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.”