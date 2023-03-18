Candace Cameron Bure Takes Road Trip With ‘Full House’ Co-Stars in Fun Video

Ready for a weekend of fun, Candace Cameron Bure heads to ‘90s Con with Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and David Coulier.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“90s Con live road trip with Andrea Barber and David Coulier,” Cameron Bure declared in the post. The actress as well as her former co-stars answered some questions.

According to its website, the 90s Con is the “raddest celebration” this side of the millennium. The event is taking place this week at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Others attending the event are Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Melissa Joan Hart, Shannen Doherty, Alicia Silverstone, and Stacey Dash.

Candace Cameron Bure recently gushed about appearing with some of her Full House co-stars at this weekend’s event. “It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY!” Candace declared. “We’re comin’ back to 90s Con. And OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!”

Jodie Sweetin Also Traveling to ‘90s Con Admit Alleged Rift With ‘Full House’ Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure

Along with Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and David Coulier, fellow Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin will also be making an appearance at the ’90s Con this weekend.

“Off to 90’s Con!” Sweetin declared with a snapshot of her on an airplane. “I hear this is gonna be a fun weekend! Looking forward to meeting some fans out in Hartford, Connecticut!!”

Jodie also revealed that she had her hair cut prior to heading to the big event. “I am LOVING IT!” Sweetin gushed. She then thanked her hairstylist for always making her and her hair feel fabulous.

The Full House mini-reunion at ‘90s Con comes just months after an alleged feud started between Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure. The former co-stars, who also appeared together on the Full House spinoff Fuller House, had a major disagreement about Cameron Bure’s definition of “traditional marriage.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Candace Cameron Bure told the WSJ about her move to Great American Family Network last year. She then explained that the team behind Great American Family are Christians who want to promote faith programs and family entertainment. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she declared.

Obviously, the comment caused quite a stir on social media, and JoJo Siwa, who already had a conflict with Cameron Bure last summer, slammed the Full House alum for her comments. Sweetin responded to the former Dance Moms star by stating, “You know I love you.”

The comment, among other choices of words, caused a fallout between the Full House stars. Cameron Bure reportedly ended up unfollowing Sweetin on Instagram as well.