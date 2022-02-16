Candace Cameron Bure has been an icon on television for over three decades now. The actress originally broke out onto the scene with “Full House” where she played D.J. Tanner. Her father on the program, Danny Tanner, was played by the late Bob Saget. His sudden passing rocked both the cast and fans all around the world. In a new interview with FOX News, Cameron Bure talked at length about her friend and former costar Saget. She also talked about her new shirts celebrating both Jesus and the late actor.

The shirts read, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob.” The host asked what gave the Hollywood star the idea for the shirts. She told FOX News, “I did it really for selfish reasons because I love Jesus because he is the best example of humanity. And then there is nobody that hugs like Bob.”

Cameron Bure also revealed that 100 percent of the proceeds from the shirts go to scleroderma research. Saget’s sister suffered from the disease and he gave millions for research in support of her and the cause.

Candace Cameron Bure on Her Faith

Candace Cameron Bure has never been shy about her faith. She also uses it for good, as seen above with her line of sweatshirts in support of her late friend Bob Saget.

In an interview with The Washington Post, she said, “I’ve always been very open about my faith, and it is a part of who I am. Coming back into the industry — because I took a 10-year break to raise my kids — when I came back into the industry in my early 30s, I just knew that this is who I am and I’m not going to be shy about it. And if for some reason, Hollywood doesn’t accept me, I’m okay with that because my faith is more important than my career or what Hollywood has had to say about it.”

Cameron Bure is firm in her beliefs and who she is. She wants to stay true to that in Hollywood. The actress is OK wherever that leads her in the industry.

She continued, “But the thing to me that was most surprising is that over the years I’ve been embraced as a woman of faith in the entertainment industry. I didn’t set out to do that, and I didn’t expect that to happen. I’m very happy that I’ve been able to navigate both being very open about my faith and … still have all of these different jobs in the entertainment industry and be able to incorporate some of that into them — not all of them, because that’s also not my goal. I’ve never been someone who makes only Christian content or faith-based content.”

You can watch “Fuller House” on Netflix.