Candace Cameron Bure Talks Support During Toughest Week of Her Life

Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure opened up about the love and support she’s receiving after the death of her television father, Bob Saget.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends,” Bure wrote on her Instagram. “Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. [Dave Coulier] and [Melissa Coulier], I [love] you. I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed.”

Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a photo of Bure alongside former costar Dave Coulier. Coulier is telling a story while Bure laughs. The Full House actress also commented on her sweatshirt in the photo. With the help of fashion stylist Erin Noelle, Bure had it specially made. She then tagged Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to say she had one for her and the rest of the family. The sweatshirt reads “Love like Jesus, Hug like Bob Saget.”

Bure and Saget starred together in Full House from 1987 to 1995. Other stars included Coulier, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and the Olsen twins. The series followed widower Danny Tanner, played by Saget, raising his three daughters with the help of his best friend and brother-in-law. Full House is known for its special brand of heartfelt humor. For that reason, Saget became known as “America’s Dad.”

Full House Stars Mourn Bob Saget

On Jan. 9 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room. As a result, fans, friends, and family all took to social media to mourn the star. The cast of Full House issued an emotional statement in tribute to the comedian.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the statement read. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

Additionally, Bure shared her own tribute. After calling him out for leaving too soon, she explained the ways Saget impacted her life: “You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh, and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before.”