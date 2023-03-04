Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Full House’ Family and Danica McKeller Celebrate Her latest Award Win

Just after winning two major awards for her holiday film A Christmas… Present, Candace Cameron Bure received high praise from her Full House family as well as fellow Great American Family star Danica McKellar for the big career wins.

In her February 11th Instagram post, Cameron Bure shared how excited she was about A Christmas… Presents’ wins and how grateful she was for those who helped make the film happen.

“Guys – I’m pretty darn excited for my company Candy Rock Entertainment,” Candace gushed. “Our first movie out of the gate, A Christmas… Present and we won Best Family Television from MovieGuide Award. I love my business partners/work husbands/ long time friends so very, very much Jeffrey Brooks, Ford Englerth.”

Candace Cameron Bure then thanked Great American Channel for being “unashamed” to share scripture and the name of Jesus on cable television. “For your dedication to faith and family entertainment.”

Among those who congratulated her was Full House star Dave Coulier, who wrote, “Congratulations, Candace C Bure!!! So proud of you. Love you.” Danica McKellar wrote “Congratulations” with three clap emojis.

Candace Cameron Bure previously opened up about reuniting with her Full House co-stars. “It’s always fun to be here with friends,” Cameron Bure said while at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards. Lori Loughlin was also present and even appeared on stage with Candace. “I mean, Lori is one of my best friends. So it’s super great to be on the red carpet with her.”

Cameron Bure and some of the Full House cast will reunite at the ‘90s Con in Hartford Connecticut on March 18th and 19th.

Candace Cameron Bure Talks About ‘Cancel Culture’ Months After Her ‘Traditional Marriage’ Backlash

During an appearance on the Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast last month, Candace Cameron Bure spoke about cancel culture and how it has impacted her life. The discussion occurred just a couple of months after the Fuller House star received backlash over her “traditional marriage” comments.

“Cancel culture is real and it is difficult,” Cameron Bure declared. “And it’s hard, but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are a lot of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.”

Candace Cameron Bure then spoke about what her biggest encouragement is during controversial situations. “When you’re leading your own actions, you’re not just talking the talk but have to walk the walk, and when the truth comes with love and kindness and respect it goes a whole lot further.”