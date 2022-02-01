Carleton Carpenter, Debbie Reynolds’ Co-Star in ‘Two Weeks with Love,’ Dies at 95

The late Debbie Reynolds’ former co-star, Carleton Carpenter passed away on Monday. According to Carpenter’s representatives, the former Broadway actor died in Warwick, New York at 95-years-old.

He is survived by his nieces Lesley and Michael, many cousins, and his longtime close friend Alan. A memorial will be announced and scheduled at a later date.

Carleton Upham Carpenter Jr. was born on July 10, 1926, in Bennington, Vermont. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

His love of the arts started after attending the National High School Institute for Theatre Arts at Northwestern University. There, he worked as a clown and a magician at carnivals.

Carleton Carpenter Continued His Love of the Arts

When Carpenter moved to New York City in 1944, he was quickly cast in a short-lived Broadway play called “Bright Boy.” According to the show’s program, his biography in the show’s program got this part twenty-four hours after he got to New York. If that doesn’t say “impressive,” I don’t know what does.

Carpenter performed on stage and screen alongside stars such as Debbie Reynolds and Judy Garland. He was also a multi-hyphenate artist whose career lasted for eight decades. In 1950, he performed a duet with Debbie Reynolds. The two covered the song “Aba Daba Honeymoon,” which sold over a million copies. He performed in many other radio shows, television and film productions, and stage performances. However, he also wrote a number of books, including his 2017 memoir, “The Absolute Joy of Work.”

After the show, Carleton Carpenter starred in “Three to Make Ready,” “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac,” and “Hotel Paradiso” with Angela Lansbury. This performance ended up branding Lansbury’s Broadway premiere.

Starting in 1946, Carpenter performed on many radio and television shows. This started when he became a regular on the NBC show “Campus Hoopla.” His film debut began in the controversial 1949 film “Lost Boundaries.”

Carleton Carpenter Performed With Many Big Names in Hollywood

In 1950, Carleton Carpenter signed a contract with MGM. This led to him starring with the film “Summer Stock.” It also allowed him to introduce himself to Hollywood stars, Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. This led him down a path of working with other huge names in the industry such as Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds.

When Carpenter stared in “Two Weeks With Love” Reynold, the two covered “Aba Daba Honeymoon” together. First time in forever, the song was released as a single and became a huge success. The singing partners ended up touring Loew’s theater circuit around the country. He also toured with the Mary Martin company of “Hello Dolly.”

As his final Broadway credit, Carleton Carpenter performed in the 1992 production of “Crazy For You.” This production led to another tour across the U.S. In 2006, the performer gave his final New York performance in the revival of “70 Girls 70.”