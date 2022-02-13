carol-burnett-once-revealed-her-all-time-favorite-sketches

For generations of TV viewers, Carol Burnett and her weekly variety show provided sketches of laughter. Which ones are her favorites?

If you did not know, then The Carol Burnett Show was a Saturday night staple for numerous seasons on CBS. Characters from Eunice in The Family to Scarlett O’Hara and her oversized, drape-filled dress in a takeoff on Gone With The Wind were part of the Burnett legacy.

Let’s see which ones stand out for her thanks to some help from an article by MeTV. Yes, indeed, one of her selections was Went With The Wind as Starlet O’Hara (Burnett) comes down the long flight of stairs draped in curtains.

Carol Burnett Selects Norma Desmond Take-Off As Another Favorite Sketch

Another pick for Carol Burnett was her spoof of Norma Desmond shooting a television commercial. The Desmond character comes from Gloria Swanson playing an old-school actress in the movie Sunset Boulevard that also stars William Holden.

She also selected a skit from The Family series of them. It all surrounds a game Sorry! with Eunice (Burnett), Mama (Vicki Lawrence), and Ed (Harvey Korman) all getting into the action. Another skit featuring Carol Burnett and Tim Conway involved Mr. Tudball and his secretary, Mrs. Wiggins. The one she selects has both of them try to implement a fire safety program. Good luck with that one.

Another of the early sketches on the variety show was a takeoff on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns. Well, Burnett had As The Stomach Churns with Mother Marcus (Korman dressed in drag) dropping by to share the scoop from Canoga Falls. Yet she also picks a takeoff on the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind with another As The Stomach Churns scene. This one would feature Steve Martin and Betty White.

Comedienne Tips Her Hat Toward Harvey Korman, Tim Conway In Selections

But Carol Burnett also selected two sketches involving Korman and Conway in her favorites. If you have seen these two comedy legends in a sketch together, then you know Korman was liable to crack up at a moment’s notice.

One of them is titled The Dentist, where Conway, a dentist who’s just out of dental school, accidentally injects himself with Novocain. Korman is his patient. Another one features Conway’s The Oldest Man bit and has him as a new rowing partner for one of a taskmaster’s men aboard a slave ship.

The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 seasons on CBS. Prior to her variety show, Burnett was a regular sketch comic on The Garry Moore Show. Still, fans can catch these sketches and maybe even full episodes from her variety show’s backlog on numerous cable TV networks and streaming platforms.