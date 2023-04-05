Carol Burnett Reflects on 90th Birthday: ‘It Sure Went Fast’

Carol Burnett is celebrating 90 years of life and 68 years on film with a soon to be aired tribute special.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” the star said to PEOPLE. “I still feel like I’m about 11, but I’m amazed. It sure went fast. But I’m glad because I’ve got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I’ve got my brain, so I’m happy about that.”

Burnett enters her 9th decade on April 26th, and NBC is marking the occasion with a two-hour special titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. During the show, friends and colleagues, including Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Poehler, Julie Andrews, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, and more will perform and share stories of the classic TV icon.

Ahead of the filming, Burnett sat down with the publication and shared some insight into her time in Hollywood and admitted she came into her fame as a “late bloomer.”

“I was pretty much of a quiet student all through grammar school, junior high and Hollywood High,” she shared. “I would kid around with my friends, the neighborhood kids, stuff like that. But I never really thought about it until I got to UCLA and I was in an acting class. A lot of the kids at the class were doing heavy, dramatic stuff and I thought, I can’t do that. So I picked something light and they laughed. That’s when the bug bit.”

Carol Burnett ‘Made People Laugh:’ ‘That’s a Good Feeling’

Carol Burnett had dreamed of performing as a young child. But, she didn’t get the early start that most of her fellow stars did. Despite that, she still went on to earn six Emmys, one Grammy, six Golden Globes, and a Kennedy Center Honor. She also helmed a namesake show for 11 years that earned 25 Primetime Emmy of its own.

“I used to pretend to be on a radio show,” Burnett shared. “I would yell out the window, ‘Now ladies and gentlemen, we have a young girl who is going to sing here without any musical accompaniment. One time, a man next door said, ‘Will you turn that goddamn thing off?’ And I thought, ‘I’m a hit. They think it’s real.'”

Carol Burnett’s special airs on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It moves to Peacock the next day.

“I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down,” she added. “In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That’s a good feeling.”