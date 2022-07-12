casey-white-charged-after-escaping-alabama-jail-with-former-corrections-officer-vicky-white

On April 29, corrections officer Vicky White assisted prisoner Casey White in his escape from an Alabama prison. The pair managed to evade law enforcement by switching vehicles and using disguises. They made it across four states before Casey White turned on his accomplice.

For 11 days, the pair traveled more than 200 miles carrying tens of thousands of dollars in cash for various disguises, hotel rooms, and vehicles. On May 9, however, police began closing in. Law enforcement spotted the two in Indiana and a police chase ensued that ended with a law enforcement officer ramming into their vehicle, flipping it onto its side and into a ditch.

Police anticipated arresting both Vicky and Casey White. Sadly, however, officers arrested Casey alone, his accomplice dying from a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger’s seat. During his arrest, Casey White referred to Vicky as his wife and denied harming her.

Though her subsequent death was ruled a suicide, Casey is now being charged with felony murder. According to officials, the Whites (no relation) had a “suicide pact” in which Vicky would commit suicide and Casey would die in a shootout with law enforcement. Casey, however, was taken into custody without resistance.

In Alabama, a criminal can face felony murder charges if someone dies while the defendant is committing a crime. White also faces a capital murder charge in Lauderdale County for his 2015 stabbing of Connie Ridgeway.

Casey White is now awaiting trial in William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, the same prison from which he escaped earlier this year.

The Events Leading to Casey White’s Escape

Vicky White was considered an “exemplary” employee at the detention facility for years. Now, however, she will forever be remembered for her connection to Casey White. But how did this happen?

According to reports, Casey first met Vicky in 2020 in the Lauderdale County detention center. Shortly after, officers learned of his plans to escape and take a hostage, resulting in a return to the Department of Corrections. Over the next two years, the two remained in touch via phone.

In April, Vicky sold her home for just under $100,000 and picked up some men’s clothes. She then purchased a vehicle under a fake name and drove it 10 minutes from the detention center.

On April 29, Vicky picked up Casey from the prison. She claimed to be taking him to a mental health evaluation. However, there was no such evaluation that day. Vicky and Casey then got into her patrol car and drove away, setting the events in motion that would ultimately lead to the tragic loss of her life.