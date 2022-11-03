Caterers on Set of Denzel Washington’s ‘The Equalizer 3’ Arrested in Major Drug Bust

The set of Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 3 was thrown into chaos this week when two caterers were arrested during a raid. Italian police discovered around a quarter-pound of cocaine in the caterers’ possession while searching hotel rooms.

According to reports, the production’s head of catering collapsed while exiting a local pub. He subsequently died of a heart attack. The sudden death of the 55-year-old man is what sparked an investigation into the catering vendor, as officials found “cocaine in his pocket” after his death. This prompted the search for more narcotics among the vendor’s staff.

During the raid of the hotel near the coastal town of Maiori, Italy, authorities confiscated “120 grams of cocaine” from the caterers’ hotel rooms. The caterers were apprehended during their day off following a private event for the country’s November 1 All Saints holiday. They were not on set when the alleged crimes took place, according to Deadline.

The two Equalizer 3 caterers, both in their 30s, were arrested for drug possession with intent to distribute, meaning they were suspected of plans to sell the cocaine to others. Following the arrest, the suspects were placed under house arrest while they await trial.

Though another employee reportedly had cocaine in their possession as well, they were not arrested. They weren’t without consequences, however, as their driver’s license was then revoked.

Details Regarding ‘The Equalizer 3’ Remain Under Wraps

Local papers reported that the port at the local marina was swept following the raid on the hotel. This sparked interest among the public, as the Equalizer 3 crew had used the area for filming. Authorities assured news outlets, however, that the drug raid was “regarding [the] catering vendor, not the movie or crew.”

The rocky start to the week for Denzel Washington and the rest of the Equalizer 3 crew was unfortunate, particularly considering the third installment entered production on the Amalfi Coast a mere two weeks prior.

The film is currently slated to hit theaters on September 1, 2023. Hopefully, the next ten months are smooth sailing for the Equalizer 3 crew and their new catering vendor.

While there’s no shortage of information on the catering fiasco, details surrounding the film itself remain tightly under wraps. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, Equalizer 3 stars Denzel Washington, marking Washington and Fuqua’s fifth project together.

The 67-year-old Training Day star will reprise his role as US Marine Robert McCall. The upcoming film also stars Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro. Their specific roles, however, remain a mystery, along with the plot of the film.

The Equalizer 3 producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Washington, Fuqua, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge, and Michael Sloan. The film is jointly produced by Tarak Ben Ammar and Sony Pictures Entertainment.