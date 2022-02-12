CBS Set to Reboot Classic Word-Based Game Show ‘Lingo’

CBS is bringing back the classic word game favorite, Lingo. The bingo-inspired word game will be hosted by television star RuPaul Charles.

Word games are definitely trending right now. From the smash hit iPhone game Wordle, to the longstanding favorites like Words With Friends, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Now, CBS is bringing back a classic game show to viewers’ television screens. The game is Lingo.

Here is how the game works: Teams of two go head-to-head guessing letters that reveal different words. Although they may appear simple at first, the puzzle rounds are very fast-paced. By the end of each one-hour episode, a winning team will walk away with an impressive cash prize.

This is not the first time Lingo has been on the air. Premiering in 1987, the word game was first hosted by Michael Reagan (Ronald Reagan’s son). It was then rebooted by Game Show Network from 2002-2007, as well as 2011. To keep things current and fun, celebrity drag queen RuPaul Charles of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be hosting Lingo.

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” Charles says.

Mitch Graham, the Alternative Programming SVP at CBS, is excited about the show’s return.

“The word-game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” he says. “RuPaul’s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”

As of right now, the network is not giving fans a premiere date for the game show reboot. We will keep you Outsiders posted.

In Addition to Lingo, CBS is Airing More Game Shows

CBS is adding more game shows besides Lingo to its schedule. In December, the network announced a celebrity competition called Beyond the Edge. Mixing Survivor and celebrities, the new game show will challenge its competitors’ bodies and brains. According to Variety, the show was filmed in Boco del Toro Panama and is scheduled to air this spring.

While there are no cast confirmations as of right now, Variety gives us a few possible names. Jody Sweetin of Full House, Bachelor star Colton Underwood, and NBA star Metta World Peace are all listed. Eboni K. Williams of Real Housewives of New York and model Paulina Porizkova are included as well. From the looks of this dynamic cast, the game show will not disappoint.

What do you think about this new concept? Is it too close to Survivor, or will it be successful on its own? It is too soon to find out, since we do not have an air date yet.