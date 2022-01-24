‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Congratulates Haley Joel Osment on Raising Nearly $140K for Charity

Haley Joel Osment took a chance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and ended up winning big money for Los Angeles residents in need.

In tonight’s episode, The Sixth Sense star took on celebrity chef Curtis Stone and former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali.

Stone spun the wheel for an organization called Chrysalis that helps homeless and low-income individuals get jobs. Ali played for Commonsense Childbirth, which helps new mothers. And both of them put up a solid fight.

But it was Haley Joel Osment who stole the show. Thanks to his puzzle-solving prowess, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune handed a check for nearly $140,00 over to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

To celebrate the win, Pat Sajak and the crew sent out a congratulatory Tweet to Osment.

A BIG congrats to @HaleyJoelOsment for winning the bonus round and raising $139,950 for @LAFoodBank! 🎉🎉🎉 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) January 24, 2022

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Shows Love for the One True Star of the Show

Since its premiere in 2021, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has seen a lot of celebrities take stabs at solving puzzles for major charities. So with people like Melissa Joan Hart, Tony Hawk, and Jason Alexander gracing the stage, it’s hard to pick the biggest star of the show.

But according to Wheel’s official Instagram page, there is definitely a true star of the show—one that outshines the celebrity guests. And the answer is actually quite obvious.

No, it’s not Pat Sajak or Vanna White. And it isn’t the franchise’s newest online media correspondent Maggie Sajak either. It’s actually the only Wheel of Fortune staple that has been around longer than Pat.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, we’ll help you out.

It’s the fortunate wheel. That’s right, Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune would be nothing without the iconic wheel. And both of the series are well aware that they couldn’t function without it. That’s why they took a moment to make a shoutout late last year.

“Can we hear a little commotion for the wheel?” Celebrity Wheel of Fortune wrote alongside a humble snapshot.

Wheel of Fortune has seen a lot of changes over the years. The set, the music, and the rules have morphed over time. The show even swapped its hosts in the past, though it was decades ago.

But the Wheel is the one thing that’s stayed the same. And it would be impossible to have a show without it.