‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Says ‘Round of Applause’ for Tonight’s Encore Episode

Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune may be a rerun, but it’s one that few will ever forget! And, the popular game show knows this too. Celebrity Wheel took to the show’s Twitter page Sunday morning asking viewers to give a “round of applause” to the encore episode that is scheduled to run later tonight, Sunday, January 16.

“A round of applause for an encore episode of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune TONIGHT at 8/7c!” notes the popular game show’s Twitter page.

While the Celebrity Wheel Twitter post doesn’t say specifically which episode they will be choosing to encore for the January 16 episode. However, the photo included within the Tweet tells us all that we need to know.

The photo features celebrities Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess, and Lacey Chabert standing at the wheel. These three Celebrity Wheel contestants competed in an October episode of the popular celebrity game show. And, it gave fans an exciting evening of wheel-spinning with one contestant winning a cool one million dollars for their chosen charity.

Melissa Joan Hart Wins Big On ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

During the October 17, 2021 episode of Wheel of Fortune’s celebrity edition, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcomed celebrities Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess, and Lacey Chabert to the Celebrity Wheel stage.

During the episode, Melissa Joan Hart solves a final puzzle winning the show’s top prize: One million dollars! This brought the forty-five-year-old former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star’s winnings to a total of $1,039,800. All of which the star donated to her chosen charity, the nonprofit organization Youth Villages.

Shortly after her triumphant turn at the Celebrity Wheel, Melissa Joan Hart shared her excitement with her fans on her Instagram page.

What an amazing feeling to know I was able to win the lucky jackpot for @youthvillages tonight on @celebritywheeloffortune,” the star wrote in her October Instagram post. Hart also includes a video of that amazing moment when she solved the one-million-dollar puzzle.

“Had such fun with @officialvannawhite and #PatSajak @thereallacey and @instatituss,” Hart continues in the Insta post.

“What a ride!” the actress adds. “Note to self: let Pat build suspense next time!”

In follow-up interviews, the longtime actress joked that the timing of her amazing win was perfect. Meshing perfectly with the 25th anniversary of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“I would like to say witchcraft was involved,” the actress quips, according to People.

“But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery,” Hart continues.

“I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round,” she adds. “I’d close my eyes and say, ‘God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.’ “