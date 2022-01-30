‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season Finale Airs Tonight Featuring NFL Star & Others

This season of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” ends on a high note with some extra-special celebrity contestants.

The season finale of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” airs tonight on ABC. The game show is now sharing this week’s celebrity guests via social media. The lineup of stars gives fans a great episode to look forward to.

Tonight’s finale will feature Laverne Cox, Von Miller, and Ali Wentworth. Cox and Wentworth are both famous actresses, while Von Miller is the outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. Each celebrity is talented in their own right, as well as charismatic. The episode teaser itself is a lot of fun to watch.

#CelebrityWheelOfFortune is going out with a 💥! Don't miss this star-studded line up for the Season Finale SUNDAY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kgYYsLqRJx — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) January 27, 2022

Laverne Cox rose to fame after playing Sophia Burset on Orange Is The New Black. As an advocate for the LGBT community, Cox was the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. She has also guest-starred on shows like Law & Order, playing many different characters on the franchise (including herself!).

Von Miller is an NFL football player. The 32-year old athlete got his start playing college football for Texas A&M. He is now an NFL player for the Los Angeles Rams.

Ali Wentworth is an actress and the wife of GMA host George Stephanopoulos. Starring in many well-known movies such as Jerry Maguire (1996) and It’s Complicated (2009), the actress is passionate about comedy. From 1992 to 1994, she was a cast member of the Fox series In Living Color. She is also the author of four books.

Catch the season finale tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Last Week’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

Last week’s special guests of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune were fun for fans to watch. Tatyana Ali, Haley Joel Osment, and Curtis Stone faced off in the game show’s latest installment.

At the end of the episode, Maggie Sajak chats with the show’s guests on her behind-the-scenes segment, Celebrity Spin. Check out the clip below.

Tatyana Ali shows her excitement to be a part of the game show. “I didn’t realize how geeked I’d be until I was standing there and like, about to turn the wheel,” she says.

In talking about strategy, Haley Joel Osment says that everything changed once he got onstage. “When you see what letters have come before you start to play games in your mind,” he says. “It changes when you get up there.”

In the end, Osment wins the episode, earning $140,000. He donated it to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. What a fun way to give back to a great cause.