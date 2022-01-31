‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Von Miller Wins Big in Latest Episode

On last night’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Von Miller won big for his charity. Check out how the linebacker did on the show.

Von Miller is great at solving puzzles. The NFL linebacker is the season finale winner of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, winning $30,000 for his non-profit. Von’s Vision Foundation provides “low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.”

Calling Miller the “comeback king,” the show posts a fun GIF of the football star on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stage.

In one “Before & After” puzzle, Miller got lucky. After randomly guessing the letter “c,” he solved the puzzle. Combining rapper Cardi B and vitamins, the correct answer was “Cardi B Vitamins.” The linebacker says he would have never guessed this answer on his own.

“Cardi B and B vitamins, and we stuck them together and got a ‘Before & After,’” host Pat Sajak says.

“I would have never guessed that,” Miller responds.

“Von, you are making it look easy, my friend,” Sajak adds.

Fans are cheering the athlete on. In addition to playing on the game show, he is taking the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl this year. It looks like he is a winner in both games.

Von Miller playing for the Rams and celebrity wheel of fortune at the same time. That's talent. — john ladd (@The_John_Ladd) January 31, 2022

“Von Miller playing for the Rams and celebrity wheel of fortune at the same time. That’s talent,” one fan writes.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Is A Family

To this day, Vanna White and Pat Sajak love going to work. For instance, Vanna White says that the everyone involved in the show feels at home.

“We absolutely love it,” she says. “We love coming to work. We’ve worked with all the staff and crew here for so long, they’re family. So when we come to work, it’s like being part of the family. And it’s fun! It’s fun to come here, it’s fun, we see people win lots of money and have a good time.”

White adds that she loves the show’s spinoff, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. It is thrilling for her to see friends like Melissa Joan Hart win big for great causes.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. I was just thrilled out of my mind to see that happen. You know, everybody has the opportunity to do that. And we’ve done it several times, by the way, on the show. But not only—we’re talking about the million-dollar win, but—everybody wins so much. Hundreds of thousands, people win. So you’re always a winner on our show.”

The celebrity match-ups always seem to surprise Vanna White.

“I didn’t know that they would be as good as they are, the celebrities,” White added. “But they’re good!”