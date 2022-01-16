Certain Episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ Have Reportedly Been Removed Following Joe Gatto’s Exit

Recently, Joe Gatto announced his split from his massively successful comedy troupe The Tenderloins – otherwise known as The Impractical Jokers. The longtime comedian was forthcoming as to why he decided to make this major decision. And, it seems the split has been quite amicable. However, one recent development has added some questions to the entire saga; leaving us to wonder if there is more to Gatto’s split from the troupe and the successful series.

Shortly after Joe Gatto announced that he would be stepping away from the Impractical Jokers, a number of episodes from the series have been removed from multiple platforms. However, just, exactly why this happened is unclear.

According to Cinemablend, some specific episodes of the popular series have been removed from both HBO Max and TruTV. Among those episodes being pulled include Impractical Jokers fourth season episodes numbers nine and twenty-four. The seventh season of the popular series is missing the twelfth episode and season eight is missing episodes sixteen and twenty-five. It also seems that clips related to these particular episodes have been removed from TruTV’s YouTube channel as well.

Which ‘Impractical Jokers’ Episodes Are Missing?

The episodes that have been pulled from these platforms include moments in which Joe Gatto is placed in some pretty precarious positions. However, with the nature of the show…doesn’t each episode of Impractical Jokers place the entire troupe in a variety of precarious positions?

The remaining members of The Tenderloins – or Impractical Jokers – have issued a joint statement in support of their former partner’s decision. The rest of the troupe James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, all expressed their sadness to see their longtime comedy partner go.

Joe Gatto may be leaving the troupe, however, a new season of the popular show is currently in the works. However, what the troupe intends to do with the spot left open by Gatto’s exit is still unclear. Will the Jokers continue on with Murr, Q, and Sal at the helm? Or do they plan on replacing Gatto with another comedian?

A Shocking New Years Announcement

The longtime Impractacle Joker took to social media on New Year’s Eve to share the news that shocked many of Joe Gatto’s longtime fans.

It was a shocking announcement, but an extremely touching message. One sent to Gatto’s fans as he refers to a variety of issues within his personal life. Joe Gatto continues in the emotional post thanking his fans for their “amazing support over the years.

“To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers,” Gatto writes in the New Year’s post.

“They say that laughter is the best medicine,” the former Impractical Joker adds. “and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade.”

“Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine,” Gatto adds. “particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.”