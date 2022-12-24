‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Not Airing on TV in December 2022, but Here’s How to Watch

In 1950, the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers across the country. It received such an overwhelmingly positive reaction, however, that it was soon in countless newspapers all around the world, becoming one of the most popular comic strips in history. So popular, in fact, that in 1965, the Coca-Cola Company commissioned a brand new animated special for TV: A Charlie Brown Christmas.

In the nearly 60 years since its premiere, families across the globe have turned to the special and Charlie Brown’s heartwarming efforts to find his Christmas spirit to ring in the most wonderful time of the year. In years past, watching the special was simple. All you had to do was tune in to CBS or ABC and there it was: Charlie Brown picking out his now-iconic evergreen tree.

Unfortunately, however, Apple purchased the rights to Charlie Brown and all Peanuts productions in 2020, making it slightly more difficult to watch the holiday classic. But don’t worry! It’s still available for free – if you know where to find it.

How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for Free

Those of us who don’t own a physical copy of the beloved Christmas tale were left feeling a little slighted by Apple’s Peanuts purchase. But luckily, Apple didn’t leave us completely without access to Charlie Brown and the gang.

From December 22 through December 25, A Charlie Brown Christmas is streaming for free on Apple TV+, even for those without a subscription. You can also use a week-long free trial offered by the streaming service if you want to check out everything it has to offer.

To watch the Charlie Brown special for free, download the Apple TV app or go to the Apple TV website. All you have to do is search for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and hit play! No subscription or payment required. The same goes for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, during the respective holidays.

Those who have an Apple TV+ subscription can, of course, stream the specials at any time.