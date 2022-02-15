‘Cheers’: How the Show Tried to Avoid Simply Replacing Diane After Season Five

When Shelley Long left Cheers at the height of its popularity, audiences questioned whether the show could pull off losing one of its leads.

From 1982 to 198, Long played Diane Chambers, who was one half of the iconic romance that came to dominate the show. The other half of the couple was Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson. The electricity between them drew in audiences, and most of the first two seasons followed their “will-they, won’t-they” romance. Even so, over the course of the show, the romance dwindled.

Obstacles in the form of Diane’s fiance Frasier Crane and other love interests prevented the two from staying together long, as did their conflicting personalities. By the time Long left, the writers decided to shift gears. Her “replacement” was Kirstie Alley’s Rebecca Howe.

Rebecca’s role in the show is quite different from Diane’s. For starters, she and Sam never pursue an actual relationship. Sam is into her at first, but as her character becomes more neurotic, his attraction to her decreases. Beyond the romantic aspect, their characters are fundamentally opposite. Diane is a graduate student moonlighting as a barmaid, while Rebecca is a businesswoman who literally manages the bar. Granted, she eventually is relegated to barmaid herself after Sam buys the bar back.

Despite losing Long, the series lasted an additional six seasons, proving it can be done. The secret of their success is that they didn’t try to recapture lightning in a bottle. Instead of forcing a connection between Rebecca and Sam, they let it play itself out as a minor attraction. This freed up the characters for other stories, and it kept fro, feeling like a pale imitation of Sam and Diane.

Shelley Long Talks Leaving Cheers

Even though it was the show that made her famous, Long doesn’t regret leaving Cheers. In fact, she felt it was the right decision for both herself and the staff of the show. Long developed a reputation for being difficult, and she was tired of being associated with that idea.

“Diane was … a pain in the butt … and I think the people of Cheers got me confused with that,” she said in 1993. ”Maybe I did too, which convinced me it was time to let go of that persona.”

Moreover, the actress felt unfulfilled on the show between what she felt was stale writing.

“I didn’t wanna keep doing the same episodes over and over again, in the same story,” she said. “It had been such a fresh and vital experience for me. I didn’t want to become old and stale.”

Additionally, it was this attitude that left a bad taste in the writers’ mouths. Long explained: “There was a certain frustration because I like to get it right. If I have another idea about how to make my performance better, I’ll offer that idea. … I didn’t find out until later that it wasn’t my job to speak up and offer ideas because some people didn’t want to hear it.”

Even after all of this time, Long maintains that leaving Cheers was the best move. After all, why stick around for a job that you don’t enjoy with people who dislike you?