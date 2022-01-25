‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Once Explained Why She Left the Show

Shelley Long walked into a basement bar in Boston and didn’t leave for five years. Her turn as Diane Chambers on Cheers is one of the most memorable roles in TV history. Her chemistry with Ted Danson’s Sam Malone made the “will-they, won’t-they” relationship a staple of sitcoms to this day. So, why did Long leave the series in the fifth season at the peak of its popularity?

The cast of Cheers famously got on like a house on fire. They made fast friends and are still close to this day. Except for Shelley Long. She feuded with Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammar, who played Frasier Crane, and developed a reputation as a diva on set, several retrospectives have claimed. She badgered the writers about her character and generally rubbed people the wrong way. Despite this, the show was a massive success, and Long earned two Golden Globes and an Emmy for the role.

But by the fifth season, everyone had enough, including Long. She wanted to go, and producers were happy to oblige her by writing her out of the series.

”Diane was … a pain in the butt … and I think the people of Cheers got me confused with that,” she said in 1993. ”Maybe I did too, which convinced me it was time to let go of that persona.”

Shelley Long also had a burgeoning movie career then and a young daughter at home. Her attention was elsewhere. Plus, she said she thought the writers were repeating themselves.

“I didn’t wanna keep doing the same episodes over and over again, in the same story,” she said. “It had been such a fresh and vital experience for me. I didn’t want to become old and stale.”

Shelley Long Doesn’t Regret Leaving ‘Cheers’

Long told the Sun-Sentinel newspaper in 1992 that she wanted more input into her character, but Cheers producers didn’t want to listen to her suggestions.

“There was a certain frustration because I like to get it right,” she said. “If I have another idea about how to make my performance better, I’ll offer that idea. … I didn’t find out until later that it wasn’t my job to speak up and offer ideas because some people didn’t want to hear it.”

Years later, she said that she realized she acted in ways that could have put off her co-stars, but it wasn’t intentional.

“I’d gotten into a routine of going into my dressing room and meditating at lunch,” she told GQ in 2012. “I needed to rest, just let go of all of it. Because I really felt sometimes like I was physically pulling the plot, and it was heavy. I’m sure it didn’t look great that I was going into my dressing room at lunch. I wish I could’ve hung out with the cast and got lunch.”

Long appeared in several movies and TV shows after she left Cheers, but her reputation of being difficult to work with followed her. Her career cooled in the 1990s. She still believes leaving the show was the right decision.

“I have no regrets about leaving Cheers,” she said.