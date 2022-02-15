chevy-chase-hilariously-reveals-why-fans-celebrate-him

After 97 movies and television shows, three wives, and nearly eight decades on Earth, Chevy Chase couldn’t be more comfortable with who he is, both as an actor and a person, and fans couldn’t respect him more for it. Though Chase recently suffered a life-threatening cardiac event, he hasn’t let that stop him from reminding the world why we fell in love with him in the first place – his deadpan style of comedy.

The question of whether or not that arrogance carries into his real-life has been brought up many times, and his former co-stars seem to have an unanimous answer: yes. However, does Chase regret his less-than-stellar reputation? Well, no.

When CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jim Axelrod asked about his reputation of being a bit of a jerk in a recent interview, Chevy Chase couldn’t have been less concerned. “I’m who I am, and I like who I am. I don’t care, and it’s part of me – that I don’t care. I’ve thought about that a lot, and…I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Though this reply will certainly rub some the wrong way, Chevy Chase has droves of fans who don’t care either. They come by the thousands to catch special showings of their favorite Chevy Chase films in theaters, which include a Q&A session with Chase himself.

Chase was asked about these theater showings in the interview as well. “They’re celebrating something,” Axelrod begins. “What are they celebrating?” Chase replies with a knowing nod, “Uh…usually, they’re drunk,” before he and Axelrod share a laugh.

Chevy Chase Discusses Last Year’s Health Scare

For some people, a health scare as serious as a cardiac event is an eye-opening experience. It shocks them into change. For Chevy Chase, it was a confirmation that he has no problem whatsoever with who he is as a person.

The 78-year-old actor has given up on self-improvement, completely accepting himself as he is, faults and all. Though he agrees that he could probably improve with a little introspection now and then, he admits that he simply can’t do it. “Look, I’m trying to be honest,” Chase says. “I know it doesn’t help me, I suppose, and I’m sort of hurt by the fact that I can’t go any further with this [soul-searching].”

This response makes sense when you consider that, according to Chase, he no longer has a heart to search. When Jim Axelrod asked about last year’s cardiac event, Chase replied, “Oh, we removed it. Didn’t need it. It’s much better now.”

Being unkind to others unprovoked is generally frowned upon, which is exactly what Chase has been accused of doing. However, we can’t help but admire Chase’s unwavering confidence in who he is and his ability to make light of even the most frightening situation.