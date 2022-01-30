‘Chicago Fire’: Could Otis Return to the 51?

Is there a chance that we could see Otis reunite with his friends on Chicago Fire? Probably not, but it’s not completely impossible.

Otis—aka Brian Zvonecek—was a member of the 51 from 2012 to 2019. And he was arguably one of the most loved characters. But his time at the firehouse came to a tragic end when he died after responding to a call at a mattress factory.

According to showrunner Derek Haas, his actor Yuri Sardarov didn’t want to leave the series. But the writers thought they needed to kill off a major character after season 7’s heart-pumping cliffhanger, and Otis just happened to be the person that they chose.

Apparently, the writers believed too many firefighters had made miraculous recoveries after previous cliffhangers. So that year they wanted to be less predictable.

During an interview with TVLine, Hass said that he wanted to “put some teeth back” into Chicago Fire and prove “that the dangers are real.”

And Otis ended up getting the ax because his death would be particularly emotional for the other characters—and us.

“Otis is beloved,” Hass explained. “He lives with Cruz and is best friends with Cruz and Brett, and he works with Herrmann and works under Casey and Boden. And it just felt like man, this would really hit the firehouse hard.”

But because his exit left us crying, many of us have wondered if there is a chance that Otis could make one last appearance on Chicago Fire.

And while a cameo is unlikely since the show doesn’t dabble in the supernatural, it is possible that the character could return in a dream or flashback.

Plenty of other series have brought back loved characters that way, after all.

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened To Doctor Hallie Thomas?

Another Chicago Fire character who met her end too soon was Matt Casey’s first love, Hallie Thomas.

Hallie appeared in the series 10 times—all during season 1. And she had a classic will-they-won’t-they relationship with the now-departed Matt Casey.

During her short run, the couple broke up and got together countless times before getting engaged. But once Hallie was wearing a ring, they split once more after she told Casey that she didn’t want children.

After that, the doctor tried to mend her broken heart by moving to South America. But it proved impossible to move on, so she moved back to Chicago. And when she and Casey reunited, they wondered if they should give their love another chance.

Unfortunately, the two never got to see if the romance could last. Because shortly after, Hallie was killed when she uncovered a drug trafficking ring. And Matt Casey was the one who found her lifeless body.

It was sad to see Hallie Thomas leave the show, and not just because she created a lot of romantic drama with one of our favorite characters. She was also an all-around likable person.

But Hallie did help develop Matt Casey into one of the most interesting firefighters on the show. And some may even argue that his experience with her led to his choice to leave the Windy City to care for his best friend’s orphaned kids.