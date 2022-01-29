‘Chicago Fire’: Could Peter Mills Return To the Show?

Chicago Fire fans certainly know that it’s not an uncommon event to say goodbye to some favorite characters. During the popular drama’s ten seasons on the air, multiple Chicago Fire players have come and gone. Some of these exits were expected while others came as a shock; leaving us to miss some major Chicago Fire mainstay’s.

And, for the Chicago Fire characters who didn’t leave the series due to a shocking death; the exit leaves us hoping to see a cameo return in the future. One of these characters is a star that fans know from the very start of the series, Peter Mills.

Over the years, Chicago Fire and the other One Chicago hits have been known to welcome characters back into the fold. Fans of any of the popular One Chicago shows know that cameos arent outside of the realm of possibility, so Mills returning to Fire – even briefly – is not out of the realm of possibility.

Some of these guest appearances even turn into exciting storyline arcs. Fans love these arcs, of course, because it gives us a chance to catch up with the characters who had previously left the show. Especially in a return of Peter Mills who exited the series back in season three.

Will Mills Be Visiting ‘Chicago Fire’ In the Near Future?

Mills, who is portrayed by Charlie Barnett, was a major player in the popular NBC drama’s early seasons. So, it’s no surprise that One Chicago fans were devastated when the actor exited the series at the end of Chicago Fire’s third season. And, viewers have been waiting for his return to the series ever since.

Of course, it has been quite a while since we last saw Barnett’s Peter Mills on Chicago Fire as the popular series is now halfway through its tenth season. And, what better time for Fire showrunners to build a Mills guest appearance storyline? Fans are long overdue a Mills catchup!

Could ‘Stellaride’ Nuptials Bring Back Some Familiar Faces?

Another beloved Chicago Fire character who has left the series is Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey. In some recent developments, Matt Casey left the One Chicago. The character decided to leave the station for the west coast to take care of his late best friend’s two young sons. But, fans are starting to get the sneaking suspicion that the character may be making an appearance in the series. This appearance they feel will come as Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide head to the altar.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, one Chicago Fire showrunner, Derek Haas, confirmed that if the series was to bring Casey back for a guest appearance, it would certainly be connected to a storyline such as Kidd and Severide’s wedding.

“We’ve got some ideas,” Derek Haas says of Casey’s potential return to the popular series. “And I’d say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be.”