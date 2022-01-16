‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Matthew Casey Actor Jesse Spencer Before

It’s certainly not uncommon to feel a certain type of familiarity with an actor when we connect with a character on a television series. And, during his time with the One Chicago franchise, Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey certainly became one of these characters for Chicago Fire fans. Spencer’s Matt Casey has quickly become a viewer favorite on the series as he faced some pretty intense storylines. And, the actor’s recent exit from the show left us all feeling a little empty inside. But, is there also another reason as to why Chicago Fire fans feel a connection to Spencer? With his long list of pre-One Chicago credits, chances are most of us have watched the longtime actor in another role over the years.

Jesse Spencer found his first big break in the Australian soap opera titled Neighbors. This role made the Australian native a household favorite among the Australian audiences. In this popular soap, the actor portrays Billy Kennedy who appears in as many as 461 episodes of the soap from 1994 to 2000. Jesse Spencer also made a return appearance as Billy on the Aussie soap in 2005.

The Chicago Fire star would later make his first appearance in a U.S. television series in 2004 when he took on the role as Dr. Robert Chase in the popular Fox medical drama, House, M.D. The series stars Hugh Laurie as the short-tempered and cantankerous diagnostic expert, Dr. Gregory House. Jesse Spencer’s Dr. Chase is one of House’s many trainees within the popular medical drama.

‘Chicago Fire’s’ Jesse Spencer Finds Success In Film As Well As Television

Portraying some memorable television show characters certainly seems to be a place where Jesse Spencer has found great success over his career. However, the Chicago Fire star has also found quite a bit of success in movies.

In the early 2000s, Spencer joined Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in a direct-to-video romantic comedy film titled Winning London. In this film, Spencer portrays Lord James Browning Jr., the British love interest to one of the Olsen twins.

Spencer would later go on to portray the love interest in the film Uptown Girls with the late Brittany Murphy. The Chicago Fire star also shares the screen with Dakota Fanning and Heather Locklear in the popular 2003 film.

Jesse Spencer became well-known among the One Chicago fans when he portrayed firefighter Matt Casey in the Chicago Fire pilot episode. This, of course, would make him a regular within the NBC Dick Wolf franchise; as he quickly became a fan-favorite within the popular series.

However, this would not be the first time Spencer would portray the One Chicago firefighter. Spencer’s Matt Casey appeared in the other One Chicago favorites Chicago PD and Chicago Med.