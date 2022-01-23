‘Chicago Fire’: How Many Kids Does Christopher Herrmann Have?

Chicago Fire character Christopher Herrmann has been on the show for all ten seasons. And we don’t often see him with his family. But it turns out he has a big one, and it’s part of the reason why he’s so protective. Here’s how many kids the beloved Chicago Fire character has:

Herrmann has five kids with Cindy, his wife. They have four sons, Lee Henry, Luke, Max, and Kenny James. They also have a daughter, Anabelle. Most people know about Kenny James because he was born at the end of season 1. All of his kids mean a ton to him, and he clearly prioritizes them.

The veteran firefighter has shown that he has a lot of fatherly emotions and impulses. Especially in cases with children, he’s incredibly determined and emotional. It’s part of what makes Herrmann, played by David Eigenberg, a definite fan favorite on the show. He’s far from perfect, but he has his heart in the right place.

And he’s not the only one who’s been making waves recently. The recent episode saw two characters finally get together. It also saw one relationship take an important next step.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Ecstatic Over This Episode 12 Kiss

Chicago Fire has plenty of lovable characters, and fans were pumped when two of those characters actually kissed in the recent episode. In the episode, Show of Force, Violet Mikami, and Evan Hawkins finally confessed their feelings for one another and shared a kiss. This was a huge moment, as Violet and Evan have had a will-they-wont-they storyline for quite some time.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the kiss.

“I CAN’T GET OVER THIS. I don’t care about what some people say, these two restored my interest in ‘Chicago Fire,'” one fan wrote.

It’s also not the only romantic moment that happened in the Chicago Fire episode. Severide finally presented Kidd with that promised wedding ring. Fans were excited about this as well, because the two have been struggling in their relationship recently.

In The first part of the season, Kidd went to go help with the Girls on Fire program in different states. While this was a great opportunity, it lasted way longer than planned, and she wasn’t communicative with Severide about why or when she’d return. This caused some friction for the engaged couple.

But now, it looks like they’re on the path to healing.

Chicago Fire usually airs every Wednesday night at 9/8 central. It’s a timeslot it’s been dominating. But like a lot of other shows, it will go on a hiatus during the 2022 Winter Olympics. If you haven’t been keeping up with the show, you can stream it on Peacock.