‘Chicago Fire’: Is Kidd Going To ‘Slow Things Down’?

Maybe one of the big questions for those who watch Chicago Fire is if Kidd really will “slow things down” on the show and at Firehouse 51?

Well, we are going to see if that might be the case. Let us get a little help from TV Insider about this question. And we’re talking about Lieutenant Stella Kid, played by Miranda Rae Mayo.

Because Kidd is a lieutenant, that does not mean that she really needs to take command on Chicago Fire. Remember, Christopher Herrmann, played by David Eigenberg, didn’t for years after he passed the test.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Has Scene Where She Tells Boden That She’s ‘Excited’ To Become Lieutenant

She told Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden, played by Eamonn Walker, this: “I’m still very excited to become a lieutenant. I just want to slow things down a bit and take advantage of everything I can do now, too.”

Kidd does know that she can do the job. Does she have to do it right away? No, not really.

She now knows she can do the job, but that doesn’t mean she has to just yet. There is a lot of Chicago Fire ahead that will show us what will go down with Stella Kidd and her work.

We will have to keep an eye on her and see if she really can slow things down. The show has been adjusting to life after Matthew Kelly, played by Jesse Spencer, left and moved to Oregon. Quite a change in scenery and lifestyle for a very focused, talented part of 51.

Show Will Be Eventually Taking Hiatus From New Episodes Due To Olympics

Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago franchise that dominates Wednesday nights on NBC. You will have to mark down in your calendars that new episodes will be delayed for a bit. The Peacock Network is going to be home for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. They start in early February and will run for most of the month.

But there is something in the stages to return. Want to know what it is? According to showrunner Derek Haas, it’s gala season again; an upcoming episode marks the return of the Chicago Fire Department Gala. Haas added that previous seasons didn’t include the gala because of the pandemic.

“[W]e haven’t been able to do [the Gala] since COVID,” Haas told TV Line. He then gave fans an ominous little hint, saying, “It’s definitely not going to go the way you think it’s gonna go.”

The gala episode usually aired in November and was a place where various romantic relationships bloomed or crashed and burned. When will the gala happen? Hey, new episodes are coming later in February or March.