Chicago Fire: Jesse Spencer Set to Return Following Taylor Kinney’s Absence

After Taylor Kinney’s announced hiatus from Chicago Fire, Jesse Spencer will be reprising his role on the show. On April 5th, Spencer will return as Capt. Matt Casey is in the 18th episode of season 11th, Variety reports.

On the 200th episode of the show, Spencer’s character bid farewell as Casey moved away to Portland and became the legal guardian for Andy Darden’s two teenage sons. As a Firehouse 51 firefighter who had passed away in 2012 during the pilot episode, this was an incredibly meaningful moment that left fans with an emotional connection to his legacy.

However, the upcoming return isn’t unprecedented. Spencer came back to the show during the season 10 finale when Casey came back for his best friend Kelly Severide’s wedding to Stella Kidd.

Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman shed light on Spencer’s ongoing relationship with the show. “Jesse Spencer so understands the character. Especially the relationship that Casey has with Severide, the bond of that friendship. The character had promised to be there at the wedding as the Best Man,” Newman told People at the time. “Jesse is just like Casey: he’s a man of his word and he was going to make it happen. He is completely connected to the character in that way.”

Jesse Spencer won’t be reuniting with Taylor Kinney on ‘Chicago Fire’

Unfortunately, Casey won’t be reunited with Severide during his return. This is due to Kinney taking a break from the series in order to handle personal business. Since Chicago Fire debuted in 2012, Taylor Kinney has been portraying the indispensable role of Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the show. This character’s presence is so profound that he was eventually included as a mainstay for all other One Chicago spin-offs –Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med alike.

On the episode aired on March 2nd, aptly titled “Damage Control”, viewers discovered why Kinney’s character had been away. He is on an intense arson investigation course – deemed as one of the best in all the world. Capt. Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) of the Office of Fire Investigation explained to Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) that this program was too great an opportunity for Severide not to take part in. He further assured him that it did not necessarily equate to leaving the firehouse indefinitely.

Chicago Fire is also bracing for another upcoming shake-up. As Season 11 culminates, Derek Haas – co-creator and co-showrunner of the franchise – will be departing. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” Hass told Variety in November. “As hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade. I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”