‘Chicago Fire’ Star Joe Minoso Wants To Play This Marvel Superhero

Chicago Fire star Joe Minoso is certainly a big part of the universe that exists inside the popular NBC One Chicago franchise. However, the longtime actor and Chicago Fire star is now setting his sights towards another universe as well. This time, Joe Minoso is hoping to join the Marvel Universe. And, according to a recent Twitter post, he has ideas of playing one specific superhero in the studio’s upcoming film.

Of course, Joe Minoso doesn’t have any plans on leaving his role as Joe Cruz on Chicago Fire. But that isn’t stopping the actor from wanting to join the Marvel Universe. I mean, who wouldn’t want to portray a major superhero in one of the biggest superhero franchises of all time? Especially if you look quite a bit like one of the heroes within the Marvel Studio Universe.

One Twitter Post Leads To A ‘Marvel’ous Idea!

This whole conversation started earlier today when one fan of the Chicago Fire star pointed out that Minoso looks like another celebrity, Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson. Apparently, this got Minoso thinking…and he soon decided that he would be the perfect person to portray the Fantastic Four superhero, The Thing.

You hear that @Marvel! I look like a rock!!! Just in case your looking for the perfect actor to play BEN GRIMM aka THE THING! #fantasticfour 😜 https://t.co/2TAa2rKthD — Joe Miñoso (@DaMinoshow) January 24, 2022

“You hear that Marvel!” Joe Minoso exclaims in a January 24 Twitter message. “I look like a rock!!!”

‘Chicago Fire’s’ Joe Minoso Campaigns For A Major Role In the Marvel Universe

The One Chicago star went on to note while mentioning @Marvel in the message, that this particular feature of his – looking like a “rock” – made him the perfect candidate to portray the unique superhero.

“Just in case you’re looking for the perfect actor to play BEN GRIMM aka THE THING!” Minoso continues in the hilarious shout-out to Marvel Studios.

Ben Grimm aka, The Thing is one of the main members of The Fantastic Four. When the group was exposed to cosmic radiation, each member experienced genetic alterations. Grimm’s alterations turned him into an uber-strong rock-like superhero. Often seen as extra rough and off-putting, The Thing is at his core, very kind with a heart of gold. Very similar to Minoso’s Joe Cruz, right?

‘Fantastic Four’ Is Still Underway

A new Fantastic Four movie is currently in production at Marvel Studios. However, as of January 2022, the superhero franchise has yet to announce any casting choices for the long-awaited addition to the Marvel Universe. Not surprising, of course. Marvel tends to do pretty well keeping this type of info close to its chest during development. However, according to reports, the casting is still well underway. So, this may be the perfect time for the Chicago Fire actor to send his shout-out towards the studio, getting the attention of the “powers that be” in casting!