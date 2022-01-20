‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Med’ Crushed Wednesday TV Ratings: See the Numbers

In looking at our Wednesday ratings numbers, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med really pummeled their foes on other networks.

Really, the data indicates that it was no contest. But we’re going to get some help in looking at the numbers from an article by TV Line.

You know that both shows are part of the One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf. So, what about these ratings? Both Chicago Med (7.2 million viewers/0.8 demo rating) and Chicago Fire (7.1 million viewers/0.8 demo rating) scored a tie for the demo victory on Wednesday night.

‘Chicago Fire’ Part Of Winning ‘One Chicago’ Franchise Shows on NBC

Med, though, did nab the larger audience numbers. And just to put a bow on the franchise totals, Chicago P.D. attracted 5.7 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. This gave the franchise a Wednesday night victory over programming on ABC, CBS, Fox, and The CW.

What will it take for others to catch up to these other shows? We do not know but fans just love seeing the action that the One Chicago franchise programs offer week after week. It is where you can find Chicago Fire every Wednesday night, too.

Over on CBS, a The Price Is Right primetime special starring Drew Carey had 4.8 million viewers and an 0.7 rating. Following that show, The Amazing Race and Good Sam managed demo increases from a week ago. Amazing Race had 3.5 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating; Good Sam starring Sophia Bush had 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating.

ABC Programs Did Not Really Score Well In Viewership, Demo Rating Totals

It was not a banner night for ABC at all. Two programs, The Goldbergs and The Wonder Years, managed to tie their season lows in both viewership and demo ratings. The Conners, even with a guest-starring appearance from rock music legend Joe Walsh, hit new lows in both numbers. Home Economics matched its demo low at 0.3.

As for The CW programming, Legends of Tomorrow (563,000 viewers/0.1 demo rating) matched its second most-watched episode this season. Batwoman with 443,000 viewers/0.1 demo rating) dropped a few viewers in this week’s show.

With all that being said, the programming on NBC continues to hold its own against the competition. There might be some programs either facing the cancellation button or getting moved off of this challenging night. Notice we did say might as there is no sure-fire news as of yet from the networks. Yet those who are fans of the One Chicago programs can just go ahead and put in their Day-Timers that their favorite three shows will be there on the Peacock Network.

