‘Chicago Fire’: Meet the Star That Plays Violet Mikami

The popular NBC One Chicago drama series Chicago Fire has seen plenty of change during its ten seasons on the air. Sure some of these changes mean that have had to say goodbye to some of our favorite characters. This also means, however, that we get to welcome new players to the One Chicago teams.

Among the new characters to be introduced to the popular One Chicago franchise over the years is Hanako Greensmith’s Violet Mikami. Greensmith was first introduced to the Chicago Fire stationhouse as a recurring guest star in seasons eight and nine. However, the actress who has long portrayed a paramedic for firehouse 20 has since been promoted to a series regular.

Greensmith’s recurring character came to the series as an old fire academy rival of Alberto Rosende’s Blake Gallo. When she first appeared on Fire, Violet Mikami and Gallo reconnected immediately. The pair even dated for a spell in season eight.

Hanako Greensmith is fairly new to the business it seems. Her first credit, as per the actress’s IMDB page is as a guest-star in the CBS series Bull, starring Michael Weatherly. In this guest-starring role, Greensmith portrays a woman named Veronica Hill in the 2018 episode titled Excessive Force.

Greensmith’s other credits include a run on another popular CBS drama series FBI as Bonnie Snow in the 2019 episode Appearances.

A New Addition to ‘Chicago Fire’ Spent Some Time On Med As Well

In addition to her guest-starring roles on Fire, Greensmith appears in the 2021 episode of Chicago Med titled Some Things are Worth the Risk. Greensmith appears in this episode as her popular Chicago Fire character, Violet.

In addition to these credits, the Pace University graduate performed in an off-Broadway New York theater production of Lolita, My Love.

Other Stage credits on Greensmith’s acting resume include Spring Awakening, A Little Night Music, and Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat.

Hanako Greensmith may be fairly new to the business – and Chicago Fire’s Station 51. However, the actress’s Instagram page is chock full of shout-outs to her One Chicago costars.

A recent post to Greensmith’s Insta page shows a variety of snippets from her days on the set with her costars, clearly having loads of fun.

“I swear I tried to be serious,” the Chicago Fire actress says in a recent Insta post.

“it’s just hard sometimes,” Greensmith continues. The actress shares a photo of her and two of her Chicago Fire costars laughing it up on the set. “I love them too much.”

In a season nine episode of Chicago Fire Eamonn Walker’s Chief Boden asks Violet to temporarily transfer to Firehouse 51. This is to fill in for the space left by Gianna Mackey’s (Adriyan Rae) exit. Eventually, Kara Kilmer’s Sylvie Brett convinces Violet to remain at firehouse 51 permanently.