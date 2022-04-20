‘Chicago Fire’: One of Firehouse 51’s Own is Accused of Theft in Next All-New Episode

“Chicago Fire” has kept us on our toes throughout the entirety of season 10. Fans were shocked when original character Matt Casey departed during the 200th episode. More recently, Sylvie Brett’s temporary leave, Violet’s mysterious new partner, and the intense hostage situation last week have kept things pretty tense. Now though, this week promises “Chicago Fire” fans an equally captivating storyline. At the forefront, the Firehouse 51 crew works to quell a blaze set by a detached jet engine. Meanwhile, one “Chicago Fire” character faces an accusation of theft. Given this crew’s tendency for honesty, to a fault even, we’re dying to know what comes next.

Entitled “Finish What You Started,” CarterMatt states the “Chicago Fire” will feature one of the worst fires the crew has ever seen.

As per the synopsis, “Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine, and one of their own is accused of theft related to the incident.”

We can’t begin to imagine which fireman (or woman) could possibly face accusations of theft. Clearly, one of the crew members becomes framed or something similar. We’ve seen, on multiple occasions, how righteous, chivalrous, and honest this crew has been over the last 10 seasons.

Love Features as a “Chicago Fire” Subplot in the Next New Episode

On a more lighthearted note, the synopsis further reveals, “Kidd and Boden disapprove of Kylie’s potential new love interest.”

Love seems to be a big theme this season. And with Kylie the youngest personnel member at the firehouse, it makes sense her teachers and coworkers are protective. That said, it will be interesting to see how that subplot plays out.

Meanwhile, we’re still wondering how the rest of “Chicago Fire’s” love stories will play out as we approach the finale.

Brett won’t return for several episodes of “Chicago Fire” as she temporarily left to visit her Matt Casey in Oregon. Violet is stuck navigating political controversy regarding her romantic relationship with her boss, Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins.

And, in the background of everything, “Chicago Fire” fans are still wondering when they’ll see the “Stellaride” wedding we’ve been hoping for.

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd shared quite a unique engagement. Last season, the Squad Lieutenant proposed to Stella Kidd during a scorching structure fire. Since then, the couple has endured hardship after hardship. Two include Severide’s near-drowning during the season 10 premiere and Stella’s long and unexplained absence earlier this season.

Despite all of it, though, the couple endured, with Severide officially proposing to Kidd at the Officers’ Gala earlier this season. Now, just under a month until the season 10 finale, will we finally see the vows that have been so long in the making?