‘Chicago Fire’ Resuming Production After COVID Forced Stoppage

Great news! “Chicago Fire” is resuming production on Season 10 after a COVID-related break. It looks like new episodes will air on schedule.

“Chicago Fire” is finally back in production. After pausing filming due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests from cast and crew, the team is up and running again.

Fans are hoping that the show’s hiatus will not affect its broadcast schedule on NBC. Sources say that new episodes should roll out as planned for the rest of the month. The Winter Olympics will create some scheduling changes for the NBC drama, however. Besides these minor delays, everything should air smoothly.

“Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas talks about the safety precautions the cast and crew take in order to continue working.

“We are testing like crazy and we would never ask actors to do anything that they don’t feel comfortable with,” he says. “That’s been our policy for nine years. If we ever have an issue, we’ll adjust accordingly. … We’re all figuring it out together, and I do trust my cast. I can’t say enough about how great our cast and crew are. So, fingers crossed. But you know, I’m nervous.”

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the team stays safe and healthy.

When Does a New Episode of “Chicago Fire” Air?

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of “Chicago Fire” airing this week. The next installment of the series is premiering January 19 at 9 p.m. EST. Titled “Show of Force,” the description gives viewers some hints of what is to come.

“Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own; at the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man; talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.”

This will be Episode 12 of Season 10, which typically marks the midpoint of the season. Since other midseason episodes have been more action-packed in the past, fans are wondering if it be a turning point for the characters.

One plotline being questioned is the relationship between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. Derek Haas teases what is to come in an interview with ET.

“There’s a lot to talk about,” he says. “It’s both her place at the firehouse and her place with her relationship with him that’s going to need some major work-in-progress-type renovations. Major renovations.”

He talks about where Severide’s frustration from last week’s episode is coming from.

“He doesn’t know quite how to react to that situation of being ignored… or abandoned for the most part, even if the reasons were good and noble. This is going to be a source of concern going into the second half of the season.”