‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Hints at Upcoming Department Gala That Will Include a Twist

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas recently shared wth that the upcoming department gala will have a major twist. And it may involve Kelly and Stella. Hopefully, if it does, it’s good news for the struggling couple.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Haas was asked about Kelly and Stella’s relationship, and if we’ll ever get to see the ring he promised her. Right now, that question holds more weight than ever, because the two are in a really turbulent place. But Haas managed to tease something a bit different. The show is going to throw something a bit unique at the fans soon.

“I have 100-percent zero idea if this actually relates to your question at all, but it sure seems like a swanky occasion might be appropriate for such a moment. There’s a storyline coming up with the Chicago Fire Department Gala, which we haven’t been able to do since COVID, which is a formal event. Everyone loves to see our characters dress up,” showrunner Derek Haas said. “It’s definitely not going to go the way you think it’s gonna go.”

So, maybe the gala really has nothing to do with Stella and Kelly, but something tells us that’ll be one to keep an eye on. Will we see an engagement ring, or will it be bad news?

Also, it just sounds like tons of fun to see these characters outside of their usual settings. Of course, knowing Chicago Fire, they’ll probably find a way to make it as chaotic as ever.

The Two ‘Chicago Fire’ Characters are at a Romantic Crossroads

Things were going incredibly well for Kelly and Stella, but right now, things are very fragile. Stella really broke Kelly’s trust when she iced him out while she was traveling with the Girls on Fire program. She was gone for way longer than expected and didn’t communicate well about her intentions to come back.

This really broke Kelly’s trust, and now, the two are not doing too well.

But that broken trust may go both ways. Because Stella has picked up on some more than friendly vibes between Kelly and Wendy Seager, an arson investigator who’s clearly into Severide. Fans aren’t loving this whole plot with Seager. After all, plenty of people love the relationship between Kelly and Stella, so this really isn’t welcome.

So this relationship dysfunction goes both ways, and while they’ve made it clear to each other that they still want to make things work, things aren’t looking as bright and rosy for the couple as they used to.

Chicago Fire airs on the same night as the other two shows in the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If you want to catch new episodes, the show airs on Wednesdays at 9/8 central on NBC.