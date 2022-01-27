‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Opened Up About Going a Couple Rounds in the Ring

Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney revealed that he has a history with a very different form of showmanship: boxing.

“When I was in college, I boxed for a while,” Kinney said. “My grandfather was a big boxing fan. So we would watch on TV…. And when I started boxing, I started out doing three-minute rounds and by the end of that third round, you could barely put your hands up…you realize how difficult it is and how much training they have.”

Kinney has lived an interesting life. Before becoming a boxer, he was an all-star volleyball player. He then went to college to study business management. While in college, he took an elective in drama, which was when he first discovered an interest in acting. However, instead of going into acting right away, the Chicago Fire star chose a different path.

After college, Kinney moved to Hawaii, where he discovered a love of surfing. During his time there, he worked in roofing and carpentry.

“I spent a lot of summers on roofs and framing and I like to see my work. I like to sweat, I like to use my hands,” Kinney explained, adding that it prevented him from developing a fear of heights. “I used to work in roofing before becoming an actor, so [stunts] didn’t bother me. I always enjoy doing it.”

Of course, the actor ultimately relocated to Los Angeles where he found success in acting–over time. His first significant role was in Fashion House, where he starred with Bo Derek and Morgan Fairchild. He then made a few appearances in shows like CSI:NY and Bones. Kinney also had major recurring roles in both Trauma and The Vampire Diaries.

Chicago Fire Star Talks Longevity of Role

Since 2012, Kinney has starred on Chicago Fire. This became his most famous role, and he’s guest-starred on the spinoffs, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. as well. While it has been almost a decade since the show started, Kinney has no intention of walking away from the hit series.

Why? Because he genuinely enjoys the character he plays.

“He doesn’t spend a lot of time in the rearview, there’s always something exciting going on,” Kinney said. “There’s always something he’s working on and he loves his trade. He loves what he does for a living, that’s kind of been ingrained in him by his father, Benny, when he passed.”

In response to the idea that the show is getting stale, Kinney remained unconvinced. The actor explained: “I don’t think there’s a lack of stories to tell with this character. He’s a resilient guy.”

New episodes of Chicago Fire, along with the other franchise shows, air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.