‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Talked About a Job He Did Before He Was Famous

Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney opened up about his career prior to acting. Spoiler alert: unlike Jeremy Renner, he was not a makeup artist.

Kinney’s background is an interesting one. In high school, he was an all-star volleyball player. In college, he studied business management, when a drama elective caught his interest. The actor even took up a dangerous, but fun hobby: boxing.

“When I was in college, I boxed for a while,” Kinney explained. “My grandfather was a big boxing fan. So we would watch on TV…. And when I started boxing, I started out doing three-minute rounds and by the end of that third round, you could barely put your hands up…you realize how difficult it is and how much training they have.”

After graduating, Kinney relocated to Hawaii. While living in Hawaii, he became fascinated with surfing. Since riding the waves didn’t pay the bills, the actor took up carpentry and roofing.

“I spent a lot of summers on roofs and framing and I like to see my work. I like to sweat, I like to use my hands,” Kinney said, then clarifying that the experience cured his fear of heights. “I used to work in roofing before becoming an actor, so [stunts] didn’t bother me. I always enjoy doing it.”

A Chicago Fire Star’s Climb to Fame

After returning stateside, Kinney decided to pursue a passion he’d developed in college: acting.

Kinney’s first role was in the nighttime soap Fashion House. Starting in 2006, he played the character of Luke Gianni. The actor starred with genre veterans Morgan Fairchild and Bo Derek. He then did a few guest spots on television shows including Bones and CSI: NY. Kinney’s first significant role was on the medical drama Trauma, in which he recurred for 19 episodes. The actor later made a move to The Vampire Diaries, and he played werewolf Mason Lockwood for 10 episodes.

When he joined Chicago Fire in 2012, Kinney finally got his big break. Since the first season, he has played the role of Kelly Serveride on Chicago Fire. Because it’s part of a shared universe, Kinney has made guest appearances on the spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Despite being on the show for almost a decade, he has no intentions of stepping away from the role. Kinney expressed that Serveride is dynamic enough to keep his interest. He said: “I don’t think there’s a lack of stories to tell with this character; He’s a resilient guy.”

“He doesn’t spend a lot of time in the rearview, there’s always something exciting going on,” Kinney continued. “There’s always something he’s working on and he loves his trade. He loves what he does for a living, that’s kind of been ingrained in him by his father, Benny, when he passed.”