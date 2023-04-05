‘Chicago Fire’ Teases First Look at Jesse Spencer’s Return as Matt Casey

Chicago Fire fans are in for a treat as Jesse Spencer returns on Wednesday night as Matt Casey in a new episode. When Casey appears on screen, it’s a pleasant surprise for show viewers and even for the show’s characters.

A teaser clip shows the Chicago Fire team gearing up for a new task force opportunity. Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, tells her coworkers she’s been nominated for a homeland security task force. A new colleague is waiting for her to speak of the details.

‘Chicago Fire’ Character Stella Kidd Ends Up Meeting Matt Casey Again

“Hey there, are you looking for me?” Kidd asks as she approaches thes man from behind. As he turns around, Kidd is shocked to find Casey — her former colleague and husband’s best friend — standing in front of her. “I sure am,” he responds to Kidd, who smiles, PEOPLE reports.

Spencer left Chicago Fire in October 2021 after 200 episodes on the One Chicago series. “I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time,” he said in a roundtable interview at the time. “It felt so organic for me and a perfect full circle and a really reasonable way for Casey to organically leave.”

Spencer, even though he’s been off the air for a year, also returned for an emotional Chicago Fire episode in which Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, married Kidd. Kinney is currently on a hiatus from the series to “deal with a personal matter,” Variety previously reported.

Jesse Spencer Chose To Become An Actor Instead Of A Doctor

Meanwhile, did you know that Spencer almost chose another career path to take? It’s true The veteran actor was going to be a doctor. And it would not be much of a stretch for him since he comes form a familiy of physicians. Yet Spencer chose acting as his profession of choice.

At one point in his life, Spencer roomed with James McAvoy, a Hollywood A-lister as an actor. He let Spencer have the room in which McAvoy was staying. “He needed somewhere to live,” McAvoy said. “And I was going away to do a movie (2001 film The Pool) in Prague. I said, ‘You can have my room.’ And when I came back, he still had my room. So he went to the couch, and I went back to my room, and we ended up moving to a bigger place.” McAvoy and Spencer remain good friends to this very day.

Spencer’s first major TV role was in an Australian soap opera titled Neighbors. Spencer played Billy Kennedy in the popular series in 461 episodes between 1994 and 2000.